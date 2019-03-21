FIA Formula 3 Championship

Christian Lundgaard Quickest on Final Day of F3 Testing

by Chloe Hewitt
Christian Lungaard: FIA F3 Testing - Circuit Paul Ricard
Credit: Malcolm Griffiths

Renault Sport Academy driver Christian Lundgaard set the fastest time on the second day of the first FIA Formula 3 Championship pre-season testing at Circuit Paul Ricard.

The Dane set his time in the morning session, to set the fastest time of the two-day test.

Jenzer Motorsport‘s Yuki Tsunoda was fastest in the afternoon session.

The test got underway at 9am local time, with the three ART Grand Prix drivers heading onto the track led by Max Fewtrell.

It was David Beckmann though who set the pace in the early stages.

Jehan Daruvala jumped to the top ahead of Richard Verschoor and Lundgaard, but the Dane soon improved his time to claim the top spot.

Despite his pace, Lundgaard brought out the first red flag of the day out after stopping in the pit entry.

At the restart, PREMA Racing‘s Robert Shwartzman claimed the fastest time, whilst Fewtrell set the second best time.

Sebastian Fernandez was the cause of the second stoppage having come to a halt on the Mistral straight.

The session restarted with Leonardo Pulcini becoming the first man to dip under the 1m49s.

With ten minutes remaining on the clock Marcus Armstrong went quickest but Lundgaard improved on the Ferrari Driver Academy driver’s time to top the session.

Pulcini claimed the third fastest time ahead of Shwartzman, Ye Yifei, Verschoor, Fewtrell, Liam LawsonJake Hughes and Felipe Drugovich.

After the hour lunch break, Verschoor set the pace early on.

The third red flag of the day was brought out one hour into running after Tsunoda stopped at Turn 15.

Just before the two hour mark there was another stoppage after Verschoor stopped at Turn 2.

At the restart Hughes went fastest but Niko Kari improved on the Briton’s time.

Beckmann parked his car at Turn 2 to bring out the third red flag of the afternoon session.

With thirty minutes left on the clock, the track was cleared for running to resume.

In the dying moments Tsunoda claimed the top honours ahead of Kari, Pedro Piquet, Hughes, Verschoor, Alex Peroni, Pulcini, Bent Viscaal, Lawson and Fernandez.

With the first test of the year completed, the next test takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona on 9-10 April.

FIA Formula 3 Le Castellet Test – Day 2: Morning Session Results 

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Christian LungaardDNKART Grand Prix1m48.786
2Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing1m48.800
3Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix1m48.904
4Robert ShwartzmanRUSPREMA Racing1m48.975
5Ye YifeiFRAHitech Grand Prix1m48.997
6Richard VerschoorNLDMP Motorsport1m49.118
7Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix1m49.133
8Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport1m49.176
9Jake HughesGBRHWA RACELAB1m49.206
10Felipe DrugovichBRACarlin Buzz Racing1m49.240
11Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing1m49.251
12Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing1m49.254
13David BeckmannDEUART Grand Prix1m49.339
14Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix1m49.349
15Pedro PiquetBRATrident1m49.428
16Simo LaaksonenFINMP Motorsport1m49.479
17Yuki TsunodaJPNJenzer Motorsport1m49.528
18Bent ViscaalNLDHWA RACELAB1m49.606
19Sebastian FernandezESPCampos Racing1m49.623
20Andreas EstnerDEUJenzer Motorsport1m49.623
21Raoul HymanGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m49.654
22Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing1m49.654
23Artem PetrovRUSJenzer Motorsport1m49.660
24Teppei NatoriJPNCarlin Buzz Racing1m49.880
25Niko KariFINTrident1m49.881
26Fabio SchererCHESauber Junior Team by Charouz1m50.179
27Devlin DeFrancescoCANTrident1m50.453
28Lirim ZendeliDEUSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m50.633
29Keyvan AndresIRNHWA RACELAB1m50.773
30Alessio DeleddaITACampos Racing1m51.091

FIA Formula 3 Le Castellet Test – Day 2: Afternoon Session Results

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Yuki TsunodaJPNJenzer Motorsport1m49.301
2Niko KariFIN Trident1m49.372
3Pedro PiquetBRATrident1m49.487
4Jake HughesGBRHWA RACELAB1m49.572
5Richard VerschoorNLDMP Motorsport1m49.582
6Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing1m49.712
7Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix1m49.742
8Bent ViscaalNLDHWA RACELAB1m49.931
9Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport1m50.000
10Sebastian FernandezESPCampos Racing1m50.007
11Felipe DrugovichBRACarlin Buzz Racing1m50.015
12Devlin DeFrancescoCANTrident1m50.034
13Lirim ZendeliDEUSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m50.111
14Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix1m50.121
15Andreas EstnerDEUJenzer Motorsport1m50.149
16Fabio SchererCHESauber Junior Team by Charouz1m50.156
17Artem PetrovRUSJenzer Motorsport1m50.173
18David BeckmannDEUART Grand Prix1m50.373
19Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing1m50.428
20Christian LundgaardDNKART Grand Prix1m50.719
21Teppei NatoriJPN Carlin Buzz Racing1m50.764
22Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix1m50.867
23Raoul HymanGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m50.886
24Alessio DeleddaITACampos Racing1m50.914
25Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing1m51.013
26Keyvan AndresIRNHWA RACELAB1m51.410
27Ye YifeiFRAHitech Grand Prix1m51.962
28Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing1m52.023
29Robert ShwartzmanRUSPREMA Racing1m52.043
30Simo LaaksonenFIN MP Motorsport1m52.207
