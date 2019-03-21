Christian Lundgaard Quickest on Final Day of F3 Testing

Renault Sport Academy driver Christian Lundgaard set the fastest time on the second day of the first FIA Formula 3 Championship pre-season testing at Circuit Paul Ricard.

The Dane set his time in the morning session, to set the fastest time of the two-day test.

Jenzer Motorsport‘s Yuki Tsunoda was fastest in the afternoon session.

The test got underway at 9am local time, with the three ART Grand Prix drivers heading onto the track led by Max Fewtrell.

It was David Beckmann though who set the pace in the early stages.

Jehan Daruvala jumped to the top ahead of Richard Verschoor and Lundgaard, but the Dane soon improved his time to claim the top spot.

Despite his pace, Lundgaard brought out the first red flag of the day out after stopping in the pit entry.

At the restart, PREMA Racing‘s Robert Shwartzman claimed the fastest time, whilst Fewtrell set the second best time.

Sebastian Fernandez was the cause of the second stoppage having come to a halt on the Mistral straight.

The session restarted with Leonardo Pulcini becoming the first man to dip under the 1m49s.

With ten minutes remaining on the clock Marcus Armstrong went quickest but Lundgaard improved on the Ferrari Driver Academy driver’s time to top the session.

Pulcini claimed the third fastest time ahead of Shwartzman, Ye Yifei, Verschoor, Fewtrell, Liam Lawson, Jake Hughes and Felipe Drugovich.

After the hour lunch break, Verschoor set the pace early on.

The third red flag of the day was brought out one hour into running after Tsunoda stopped at Turn 15.

Just before the two hour mark there was another stoppage after Verschoor stopped at Turn 2.

At the restart Hughes went fastest but Niko Kari improved on the Briton’s time.

Beckmann parked his car at Turn 2 to bring out the third red flag of the afternoon session.

With thirty minutes left on the clock, the track was cleared for running to resume.

In the dying moments Tsunoda claimed the top honours ahead of Kari, Pedro Piquet, Hughes, Verschoor, Alex Peroni, Pulcini, Bent Viscaal, Lawson and Fernandez.

With the first test of the year completed, the next test takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona on 9-10 April.

FIA Formula 3 Le Castellet Test – Day 2: Morning Session Results

POS DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Christian Lungaard DNK ART Grand Prix 1m48.786 2 Marcus Armstrong NZL PREMA Racing 1m48.800 3 Leonardo Pulcini ITA Hitech Grand Prix 1m48.904 4 Robert Shwartzman RUS PREMA Racing 1m48.975 5 Ye Yifei FRA Hitech Grand Prix 1m48.997 6 Richard Verschoor NLD MP Motorsport 1m49.118 7 Max Fewtrell GBR ART Grand Prix 1m49.133 8 Liam Lawson NZL MP Motorsport 1m49.176 9 Jake Hughes GBR HWA RACELAB 1m49.206 10 Felipe Drugovich BRA Carlin Buzz Racing 1m49.240 11 Alex Peroni AUS Campos Racing 1m49.251 12 Jehan Daruvala IND PREMA Racing 1m49.254 13 David Beckmann DEU ART Grand Prix 1m49.339 14 Jüri Vips EST Hitech Grand Prix 1m49.349 15 Pedro Piquet BRA Trident 1m49.428 16 Simo Laaksonen FIN MP Motorsport 1m49.479 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Jenzer Motorsport 1m49.528 18 Bent Viscaal NLD HWA RACELAB 1m49.606 19 Sebastian Fernandez ESP Campos Racing 1m49.623 20 Andreas Estner DEU Jenzer Motorsport 1m49.623 21 Raoul Hyman GBR Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m49.654 22 Logan Sargeant USA Carlin Buzz Racing 1m49.654 23 Artem Petrov RUS Jenzer Motorsport 1m49.660 24 Teppei Natori JPN Carlin Buzz Racing 1m49.880 25 Niko Kari FIN Trident 1m49.881 26 Fabio Scherer CHE Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m50.179 27 Devlin DeFrancesco CAN Trident 1m50.453 28 Lirim Zendeli DEU Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m50.633 29 Keyvan Andres IRN HWA RACELAB 1m50.773 30 Alessio Deledda ITA Campos Racing 1m51.091

FIA Formula 3 Le Castellet Test – Day 2: Afternoon Session Results