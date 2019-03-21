Christian Lundgaard Quickest on Final Day of F3 Testing

Renault Sport Academy driver Christian Lundgaard set the fastest time on the second day of the first FIA Formula 3 Championship pre-season testing at Circuit Paul Ricard.
The Dane set his time in the morning session, to set the fastest time of the two-day test.
Jenzer Motorsport‘s Yuki Tsunoda was fastest in the afternoon session.
The test got underway at 9am local time, with the three ART Grand Prix drivers heading onto the track led by Max Fewtrell.
It was David Beckmann though who set the pace in the early stages.
Jehan Daruvala jumped to the top ahead of Richard Verschoor and Lundgaard, but the Dane soon improved his time to claim the top spot.
Despite his pace, Lundgaard brought out the first red flag of the day out after stopping in the pit entry.
At the restart, PREMA Racing‘s Robert Shwartzman claimed the fastest time, whilst Fewtrell set the second best time.
Sebastian Fernandez was the cause of the second stoppage having come to a halt on the Mistral straight.
The session restarted with Leonardo Pulcini becoming the first man to dip under the 1m49s.
With ten minutes remaining on the clock Marcus Armstrong went quickest but Lundgaard improved on the Ferrari Driver Academy driver’s time to top the session.
Pulcini claimed the third fastest time ahead of Shwartzman, Ye Yifei, Verschoor, Fewtrell, Liam Lawson, Jake Hughes and Felipe Drugovich.
After the hour lunch break, Verschoor set the pace early on.
The third red flag of the day was brought out one hour into running after Tsunoda stopped at Turn 15.
Just before the two hour mark there was another stoppage after Verschoor stopped at Turn 2.
At the restart Hughes went fastest but Niko Kari improved on the Briton’s time.
Beckmann parked his car at Turn 2 to bring out the third red flag of the afternoon session.
With thirty minutes left on the clock, the track was cleared for running to resume.
In the dying moments Tsunoda claimed the top honours ahead of Kari, Pedro Piquet, Hughes, Verschoor, Alex Peroni, Pulcini, Bent Viscaal, Lawson and Fernandez.
With the first test of the year completed, the next test takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona on 9-10 April.
FIA Formula 3 Le Castellet Test – Day 2: Morning Session Results
|POS
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Christian Lungaard
|DNK
|ART Grand Prix
|1m48.786
|2
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|PREMA Racing
|1m48.800
|3
|Leonardo Pulcini
|ITA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m48.904
|4
|Robert Shwartzman
|RUS
|PREMA Racing
|1m48.975
|5
|Ye Yifei
|FRA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m48.997
|6
|Richard Verschoor
|NLD
|MP Motorsport
|1m49.118
|7
|Max Fewtrell
|GBR
|ART Grand Prix
|1m49.133
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|MP Motorsport
|1m49.176
|9
|Jake Hughes
|GBR
|HWA RACELAB
|1m49.206
|10
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m49.240
|11
|Alex Peroni
|AUS
|Campos Racing
|1m49.251
|12
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|PREMA Racing
|1m49.254
|13
|David Beckmann
|DEU
|ART Grand Prix
|1m49.339
|14
|Jüri Vips
|EST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m49.349
|15
|Pedro Piquet
|BRA
|Trident
|1m49.428
|16
|Simo Laaksonen
|FIN
|MP Motorsport
|1m49.479
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m49.528
|18
|Bent Viscaal
|NLD
|HWA RACELAB
|1m49.606
|19
|Sebastian Fernandez
|ESP
|Campos Racing
|1m49.623
|20
|Andreas Estner
|DEU
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m49.623
|21
|Raoul Hyman
|GBR
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m49.654
|22
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m49.654
|23
|Artem Petrov
|RUS
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m49.660
|24
|Teppei Natori
|JPN
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m49.880
|25
|Niko Kari
|FIN
|Trident
|1m49.881
|26
|Fabio Scherer
|CHE
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m50.179
|27
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|CAN
|Trident
|1m50.453
|28
|Lirim Zendeli
|DEU
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m50.633
|29
|Keyvan Andres
|IRN
|HWA RACELAB
|1m50.773
|30
|Alessio Deledda
|ITA
|Campos Racing
|1m51.091
FIA Formula 3 Le Castellet Test – Day 2: Afternoon Session Results
|POS
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m49.301
|2
|Niko Kari
|FIN
|Trident
|1m49.372
|3
|Pedro Piquet
|BRA
|Trident
|1m49.487
|4
|Jake Hughes
|GBR
|HWA RACELAB
|1m49.572
|5
|Richard Verschoor
|NLD
|MP Motorsport
|1m49.582
|6
|Alex Peroni
|AUS
|Campos Racing
|1m49.712
|7
|Leonardo Pulcini
|ITA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m49.742
|8
|Bent Viscaal
|NLD
|HWA RACELAB
|1m49.931
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|MP Motorsport
|1m50.000
|10
|Sebastian Fernandez
|ESP
|Campos Racing
|1m50.007
|11
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m50.015
|12
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|CAN
|Trident
|1m50.034
|13
|Lirim Zendeli
|DEU
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m50.111
|14
|Jüri Vips
|EST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m50.121
|15
|Andreas Estner
|DEU
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m50.149
|16
|Fabio Scherer
|CHE
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m50.156
|17
|Artem Petrov
|RUS
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m50.173
|18
|David Beckmann
|DEU
|ART Grand Prix
|1m50.373
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m50.428
|20
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|ART Grand Prix
|1m50.719
|21
|Teppei Natori
|JPN
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m50.764
|22
|Max Fewtrell
|GBR
|ART Grand Prix
|1m50.867
|23
|Raoul Hyman
|GBR
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m50.886
|24
|Alessio Deledda
|ITA
|Campos Racing
|1m50.914
|25
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|PREMA Racing
|1m51.013
|26
|Keyvan Andres
|IRN
|HWA RACELAB
|1m51.410
|27
|Ye Yifei
|FRA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m51.962
|28
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|PREMA Racing
|1m52.023
|29
|Robert Shwartzman
|RUS
|PREMA Racing
|1m52.043
|30
|Simo Laaksonen
|FIN
|MP Motorsport
|1m52.207