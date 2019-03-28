Codemasters Reveals First F1 2019 Trailer And Details, Releases 28th June

Codemasters Studios‘ release their first trailer for the next Formula 1 game titled F1 2019; with a teaser of a potential FIA Formula 2 feature.

Birmingham-based Codemasters have been creating the F1 games since 2009, when taking on the rights for the 2009 F1 season. Since then they have released an F1 game every year for that season and are the main center piece for the F1 Esports Series.

Last year’s edition, F1 2018 was a success with an improved career mode, a competitive online multiplayer and an increased roster of classic cars for the players to choose from.

This year will be Codemasters’ eleventh season and are set to take the series into the new heights with a teaser trailer for F1 2019 revealed on their social media platforms.

JUNE 2019 = F1 2019 The brand new version of @Formula1game is on its way – and earlier than ever before 👀 🎮#F1 pic.twitter.com/tAXLM85mAo — Formula 1 (@F1) March 28, 2019

F1 2019 will be the first title that the series have work collaboratively with the sport with the likes of Ross Brawn and Pat Symonds on board within the project. F1 2019 has been development for two years.

Announced on the release, F1 2019 will feature a 2019 regulation spec car designed by both Brawn and Symonds, and will be available to use in Multiplayer with a range of livery designs for the players to choose from.

“Working in partnership with F1®, for the first time ever, you’ll be able to get behind the wheel of a 2019 regulation car specifically designed in collaboration with F1®’s technical team, headed up by Ross Brawn and Pat Symonds,” said Codemasters in the release.

“The car, which will be available in Multiplayer, adheres to the 2019 regulations and comes with a range of livery designs offering you a new level of personalisation. We’ll be looking at this in more detail in the near future.”

The teaser trailer features silhouettes of the 2019 F1 cars with graphics and animations pouring over the car. The twenty-five second trailer ended with a second tease of a side on view of a silhouette single-seater, very similar to a FIA Formula 2 car.

Formula 2 hasn’t been featured in an F1 game before and 2019 could be set to be the first of its kind. Fans have requested for the game to a feature progression tier system within the career mode, but licencing has been some of the barriers that have prevented this from happening.

The release date of F1 2019 will be the earliest the series has done since taking on the rights in 2009, with a date set for the Friday 28th June, before the Austrian Grand Prix weekend. The game will be released on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC. The release of the F1 games typically fall between on the German Grand Prix weekend or prior to the Belgian Grand Prix.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to release F1® 2019 earlier in the Formula 1® Season, so that the game can be played and enjoyed at the same time that the real-world championship picture is starting to form,” said F1 director at Codemasters Studios’ Paul Jeal.

“Our close relationship with Formula 1® has played a major part in achieving this key objective for the franchise. That in addition to our near two-year development cycle, has allowed us to develop some exciting new features and other firsts for the franchise that we can’t wait to share with our community in the coming months.”

Lee Mather, F1 2019 Game director further added that the continued growth of the F1 series is giving more players control and new levels of customisation within the games.

“The exciting collaboration with Ross Brawn and Pat Symonds has created new levels of player personalisation in F1® 2019 through the inclusion of the new regulation car,” commented Mather.

“With the continued growth of the F1® series, it’s great to give players more control and new levels of car and driver customisation and we can’t wait to talk more about this alongside the new multiplayer features in the coming months.”

More details of the F1 2019 game will be announced in due course to their June release date.