Daniel Ricciardo ‘Frustrated’ Over Disappointing Qualifying Performance For Home Race

Daniel Ricciardo feels disappointed to miss out on making into Qualifying 3 in front of his home crowd ahead of the season opener at the Australian Grand Prix.

The Renault F1 driver suffered a difficult session and narrowly missed out on making into the final qualifying session, meaning he will start the race from twelfth place.

Ricciardo’s time of a 1:22.570 wasn’t enough to push himself into the top ten in the final seconds of qualifying 2 and allowed team-mate Nico Hülkenberg to jump ahead and out qualify the Australian, but the German too failed to make it into the final part of qualifying.

The Australian driver feels disappointed to miss out by half a tenth to make it into Q3, believing the team had the potential to make it into the final ten.

“I’m clearly disappointed not to make Q3, especially as it was just half a tenth and that’s something I can find in myself – I lost a bit of time in the first sector on the last run,” commented Ricciardo.

“We had the potential to make Q3 so when you don’t do the perfect lap, it’s frustrating.”

The midfield group during qualifying were separated by a second, making it a challenge for the drivers to stay on top during the latter stages of qualifying.

Ricciardo expected the midfield group to be close, but feels he is capable of achieving a strong result for his home race on Sunday.

“As expected the midfield is really close but I’m feeling optimistic for a strong result tomorrow,” commented Ricciardo.

“I always want to do well at home, but we have to keep a cool head, have a good start and then attack when necessary.”