Dinamic Motorsport announce three-car lineup for Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Dinimic Motorsport will return to the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup for 2019 with a three-car lineup as Gianmarco Quaresmini comes back for a second year and Mikkel O. Pedersen and Philipp Sager join the team.

Last week Pedersen announced he would be heading back to the Formula 1 supporting sports car series after racing to eleventh place in the championship in 2018 with MRS GT-Racing.

Talking to racecam.de, the 22-year-old said, “I received an offer which I simply couldn’t turn down, I have more time for testing and better overall conditions. And I get a brand new car.”

Pedersen’s best finish of the 2018 season came at Monaco where he collected fifth place, but for 2019 he has already set his sights higher. “I want to go for the podium. Last year I was already close in some races. With the new car and more testing I definitely see better chances to fight for the podium”, Pedersen added.

Philipp Sager makes the switch from the MRS Cup-Racing team after finishing fourth in the Pro-Am class, while Quaresmini returns to the team that he made his debut with last season, looking to improve on a season-best finish of twelfth place.