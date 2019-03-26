F2 Rookie Guanyu Zhou Aims For Podiums ‘As Soon As Possible’ After Strong Testing Pace

Chinese FIA Formula 2 rookie Gunayu Zhou aims to achieve a podium appearance as soon as possible after producing strong pace during pre-season testing.

Zhou joins the series after spending three years racing in the FIA Formula European 3 championship. Last year, Zhou captured two wins towards an eighth place finish in the championship but lost his place within the Ferrari Drivers’ Academy.

Renault picked up Zhou at the beginning of the 2019 season and becoming the development driver for their F1 team, as well as joining new F2 entry UNI-Virtuosi Racing for the upcoming season.

The British team takes over the entry of Russian Time, who left the series after the 2018 season after Virtuosi brought the team back and their entry in the series. Zhou will be joined by veteran F2 driver Luca Ghiotto.

Both drivers produced strong times and promising race pace at the front of the pack, putting Virtuosi as a team that could bring a few surprises over the course of the season.

Zhou is excited to get his F2 career going and with the strong times in testing, feels confident that he hopes he can achieve a podium appearance.

“I’m excited for what is coming up this week,” said Zhou. “It’s the start of a new championship with a new car, new circuits and new things to learn.

“So far over testing, it’s been good. The speed was there throughout pre-season, which is promising. We have lots to analyse and I aim to put everything together in order to have a positive first race weekend in Formula 2.

“I aim to be on the podium as soon as possible, but for now, I will concentrate on making the best start to the season.”

Zhou is one of seven rookies to join the F2 grid for the upcoming season. He shares this year’s grid alongside last year’s F3 Prema Racing team-mate Mick Schumacher, who is racing with Prema’s F2 team after winning the last F3 series.