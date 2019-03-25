Jack Aitken Hopes To Start New Formula 2 Season Well After Productive Pre-Season

Campos Racing‘s Jack Aitken feels determined to get his second season in the FIA Formula 2 championship underway and start the year off well after a productive pre-season testing.

The 2019 FIA Formula 2 season kicks off at the Bahrain Grand Prix around the Sahkir International Circuit. The series will feature twelve rounds, with the series starting in Bahrain and concluding in December in Abu Dhabi.

Aitken will enter his second season in F2, but switches teams and joins Campos after a year with ART Grand Prix. The Anglo-Korean driver’s first year in the series was mixed, scoring a win in Barcelona but also suffering a large points drought during the summer stage of the season. He ended his rookie year eleventh overall in the championship.

The twenty-three year old still has the backing support of the Renault F1 Team as their academy driver and was present at the Australian Grand Prix. Aitken is also the team’s test driver for the 2019 season and is expected to conduct some testing and sessions with the team over the year.

Ahead of the first race of the season, Aitken feels excited for the winter break to be over and head for the first race of the year, determined to start the season off well with his new team.

“After what has felt like a very long break, I’m extremely excited to be heading to Bahrain for the first race,” said Aitken.

“We had a very productive set of tests, and I’m sure we’ll start the season well. Attending the Australian GP was a nice way to prepare and it was cool to see the Formula 1 season kick off.

“Now I have the final preparations to get through before heading out to Bahrain.”