Jordan King And Mahaveer Raghunathan Completes MP Motorsport F2 Roster

MP Motorsport have announced their 2019 FIA Formula 2 driver line-up with the signing of veteran Jordan King and Mahaveer Raghunathan.

MP become the last team to conclude their line-up ahead of the 2019 season, with the first round set to take place at Bahrain on the 29-31 March.

The Dutch based team have signed veteran single-seater driver King, who spent last year racing in IndyCar. The twenty-five year ended his debut season twenty-second overall.

King made a return behind the wheel of an F2 this winter testing with MP Motorsport, which would eventually lead into a drive with the team. The Brit will also contest in the World Endurance Championship and will race in this year’s Indy500. His entry in the American race will clash with his F2 commitments in Monaco.

King raced in the GP2 Series/F2 for three years between 2015 and 2017 with Racing Engineering and MP, collecting two wins and six podiums.

Ahead of the announcement, King says he feels great to re-join the team he competed in F2 with during the 2017 season and hopes that himself and the team can reach their full potential this year.

“It is great to be working with and supporting the team at MP Motorsport again” said King.

“I only have good memories of working with everyone at MP and I’m delighted the team have put their trust in me to help them progress as much as possible – and I’m sure we’ll reach our full potential together.”

“My full focus has been on my debuts in WEC and the Indy 500 but I’m proud to be coming back into the MP and F2 families. Formula 2’s turbo car was new to me, as I only have experience with the old GP2 car, so I used the six days well to familiarise myself with the new machine. It’s a great car and I’m certain we can do well.”

Raghunathan will enter the series as rookie, having raced in FIA European Formula 3 and the GP3 series. The Indian-born driver took part in the second F2 pre-season test in Barcelona with MP.

The twenty-year-old hopes to use his experience to get a good start to the year.

“We had a positive test at Barcelona, and I will use that experience to make a good start to the season. Having such an experienced team mate as Jordan will be invaluable as I’m aware that I’m on a steep learning curve.” said Raghunathan.

MP’s team manager Sander Dorsman complimented King for getting back into the groove of F2 racing and hopes Raghunathan will improve over the course of the season.

“Jordan is a known quantity, as was proven when we got back into the groove at Jérez,”

“Mahaveer, meanwhile, has the speed to be part of F2. He’s only had three days of testing, so I’m sure we will see vast improvements as the season comes along.”