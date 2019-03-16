Lando Norris Not ‘Carried Away’ By Q3 Appearance At F1 Debut Weekend

F1 rookie Lando Norris says he isn’t going to get carried away by his qualifying 3 appearance in his debut weekend at the Australian Grand Prix.

The McLaren F1 driver surprised everyone by making a Q3 appearance in his first weekend as an F1 driver, setting to start the first race of the 2019 season in eighth place.

Norris’ weekend looked to be in trouble when he only managed the 18th best times in all practices over the weekend at Albert Park. But the Brit placed a strong qualifying performance in all sessions to be the highest placed rookie on the grid and out qualifying veteran team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr.

But despite the strong qualifying result from last year’s F2 runner-up, Norris insist that he isn’t going to get carried away by the occasion as he felt nervous heading into his first qualifying session.

“I loved it but I’m not going to get carried away!,” commented Norris

“I was very nervous at the start of the session with it being my first-ever F1 quali and never having been here before. But I managed to put the laps together today – the team were fantastic.”

“Our aim was to get into Q2 but it turned out to be even better, and it’s a great confidence boost for everyone. It’s going to be a long, tough race and that’s what I must concentrate on now. Hopefully I can sleep okay.”

Norris will start the race in eighth place, starting ahead veteran drivers such as Kimi Räikkönen, Sergio Pérez, Nico Hülkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo in his Grand Prix debut.