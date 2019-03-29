Luca Ghiotto Captures First Pole Position Of Formula 2 Season In Bahrain

Luca Ghiotto will start the 2019 FIA Formula 2 season on pole position for UNI-Virtuosi Racing, and in doing so scoring the first points of the season, snatching it away from Carlin‘s Louis Delétraz.

The Italian driver took pole away from the Swiss driver in the final moments of the session by setting a 1:40.504 and claim four points. Ghiotto will start the first race of the year in front, with his first pole in F2/GP2.

ART Grand Prix‘s Nyck de Vries topped the times before Delétraz set his fastest lap demoting him to second place, and then ultimately third place, ahead of Nicholas Latifi in the DAMS, who led for the majority of the session.

Campos Racing‘s Jack Aitken claimed fifth place after an impressive lap during the midway point of qualifying, beating Japanese driver Nobuharu Matsushita.

Prema Racing‘s Sean Gelael will share the fourth row with Sérgio Sette Câmara, who was the fastest driver in practice prior to qualifying.

Trident‘s Ralph Boschung finished in ninth place ahead of Mick Schumacher, who was the best of the rookie drivers in tenth.

The first qualifying session began with Delétraz heading out on track first, leading a train of cars to the track to start their first runs. The Swiss driver set the first time of a 1:41.862, but Sette Câmara and de Vries jumped ahead of the Carlin for first and second.

Latifi made it a provisional one-two for DAMS as he went fastest on his first lap, setting a time of 1:41.389, beating his Brazilian team-mate. Ghiotto moved up to third place, going ahead of de Vries and Delétraz.

de Vries couldn’t find any improvement on his time and returned to the pits during the first stage of qualifying.

With 18 minutes remaining, Callum Ilott in the Sauber Junior Team car crashed heavily into the barrier by Turn 7, losing the rear end of the car after running onto the kerbs. The British driver was ninth when the accident occurred. The red flag was brought out and the session was paused as they clear the damaged Sauber.

The session restarted with both DAMS cars heading back out on track to improve their lap times. Sette Câmara’s first lap ended badly after a lock-up at Turn 1, followed by heavy oversteer at Turn 3, ruining his lap. Meanwhile his team-mate Latifi improved on his time and dipping into the 1:40s with a 1:40.964. Guanyu Zhou completed his first lap of the session to take eighth place.

Both Campos cars made improvements with Aitken splitting the two DAMS cars whilst team-mate Dorian Boccolacci moved to seventh place. Sette Câmara attempted to improve on his time, but the Brazilian couldn’t lap any faster, remaining in third place behind Latifi and Aitken.

With eight minutes of the session remaining, Latifi and Aitken’s qualifying session was over as they became spectators while the rest of the field headed out on track for one final push.

de Vries and Delétraz set fastest sector times as the timing screens lit up purple, beating Latifi’s time, with the Carlin of Delétraz taking the initial pole with a time of 1:40.871. But Ghiotto made a final push to snatch pole position away with a 1:40.504 to grab the first pole position of the season.

In their first qualifying session, UNI-Virtuosi Racing secures their first pole position ahead of the first race of the season in F2.