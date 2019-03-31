Luca Ghiotto Fights Back After Pit Stop Towards Superb Victory In F2 Bahrain Sprint Race

UNI-Virtuosi Racing‘s Luca Ghiotto takes a superb victory by pitting during the sprint race to take victory in Bahrain.

The Italian driver rounded off a strong opening weekend by capturing victory in FIA Formula 2, gambling on a pit stop in in the middle of the race for softer tyres. He fell back to fourteenth place but with new tyres, clawed his way through the field and passed the leaders with two laps to go.

Ghiotto managed to create a gap in the beginning stages of the race to capatlise a pit stop, which helped captured victory ahead of DAMS‘ Sérgio Sette Câmara and feature race winner Nicholas Latifi. The two drivers from the French squad opted to stay out and didn’t make a pit stop.

Fourth place fell to Ghiotto’s team-mate Guanyu Zhou, finishing as the best rookie of the race ahead of Carlin‘s Louis Delétraz. Sprint race pole sitter and Prema Racing‘s Mick Schumacher ended the race in sixth ahead of ART Grand Prix‘s Nyck de Vries. MP Motorsport‘s Jordan King rounds off the point scoring positions with eighth place.

Pole sitter Schumacher started the race on the defense against Jack Aitken in the run towards Turn 1. The German managed to hold the lead of the race. Delétraz and de Vries both made an attempt to pass second place Aitken, but de Vries made contact with the Campos, forcing the ART and Delétraz off the track in the at Turn 7. The stewards investigated the incident and found no penalty needed to be applied.

Both DAMS drivers took advantage of the cars going off-track and jumped up to second and third with Sette Câmara ahead of feature race winner Latifi. Sette Câmara caught up with Schumacher at the end of the second lap and successfully passed the German for the lead whilst Ghiotto overtook Latifi for third place.

Ghiotto passed Schumacher with the help of DRS down the back straight for second place. The German dropped another place to Latifi at the beginning of Lap 4. Ghiotto made up further ground in the opening laps by passing Sette Câmara at Turn 4 for the lead of the race.

Juan Manuel Correa and King squabbled for eleventh place throughout Lap 7 and their battle continued in Lap 8, with King passing the Sauber driver off-track. The American attempted to make the cut-back at Turn 4, but tagged with the rear of King’s car, causing front wing damage and sending him to the back of the pack.

Sean Gelael became the first driver in the race to pit for fresh tyres in the sprint race. The Indonesian driver dropped down to eighteenth but started a trend as multiple drivers made the switch for fresh rubber. Nobuharu Matsushita became the first driver out of the front runners to pit.

Race leader Ghiotto with a five second lead ahead of Sette Câmara opted to make a pit stop for new tyres. The Italian came out of the pits in fourteenth place. de Vries in fourth place followed the Virtuosi car, but a slow stop from the ART pushed him down to sixteenth place.

Ghiotto was immediately on the pace as he clawed his way through the field and back into the points with eight laps to go, passing Calderon, Boschung, Ilott and Alesi to return to the points paying positions.

The DAMS drivers squabbled for the lead of the race as Latifi attempted to pass Sette Câmara whilst Ghiotto reached back to the podium on Lap 18 by passing Delétraz and Schumacher for third.

With five laps to go, Sette Câmara holds onto the lead ahead of team-mate Latifi, but Ghiotto is six seconds behind and rapidly clawing away the gap with each corner as both DAMS cars struggled on their tyres.

At the start of Lap 21, Ghiotto easily passed the struggling Latifi for second place with the help of fresher tyres and the DRS towards Turn 1. On the same lap, Ghiotto closed in on race leader Sette Câmara and made the move for the lead at Turn 13. Ghiotto’s comeback through the field was successful and identical to the drive from Charles Leclerc in 2017.

The Italian was victorious and took the sprint race win, rounding off a strong weekend with pole position, a second place and victory in the first round of the F2 championship.