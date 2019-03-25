Mick Schumacher in line to make Ferrari F1 test debut in Bahrain

FIA Formula 2 series driver Mick Schumacher is expected to make his Formula 1 test debut for Scuderia Ferrari at the Bahrain International Circuit next week.

It is understood that Ferrari Academy member Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion and Ferrari icon Michael, will drive the SF90 on Tuesday, before joining the Alfa Romeo Racing squad on Wednesday in the C38 – however, no official statement has been made by either team.

In 2018, the 20-year-old German stormed to the final FIA European Formula 3 Championship title with an exceptional run of form in the second half of the campaign, winning eight of the final sixteen races of the season and beating Red Bull Racing junior Dan Ticktum.

On the back of his victorious season, Ferrari won the race to sign Schumacher and has placed in him Formula 2 with the Prema Powerteam for 2019.

He also took part in the Race of Champions event in Mexico City in January, partnering current Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel to form Team Germany.

Schumacher will make his F2 debut at the Sakhir track this weekend.

He is yet to drive a modern F1 car, but did driver his father’s 1994 world championship winning Benetton B194 at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium in August 2017.

Italian sources also suggest that Schumacher will test for both Ferrari and Alfa Romeo again in the post-Spanish Grand Prix tyre test in May at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.