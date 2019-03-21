Mick Schumacher Sees Comparison To Father Michael ‘Never A Problem’

Prema Racing‘s FIA Formula 2 driver Mick Schumacher feels honoured to be compared his father Michael Schumacher, but added that he’s never had a problem with the comparison to the seven-time Formula 1 world champion.

The 2018 FIA European Formula 3 champion will make the jump to Formula 2 for 2019, staying with Prema for fourth year.

Schumacher performed strongly towards the end of the 2018 season in F3 to take the title against Britain’s Dan Ticktum. The nineteen year-old German took eight wins towards the title that would lead to his F2 drive in 2019.

Throughout Mick’s career in the junior formulas, he has often been compared to his father Michael, who is currently F1’s most successful driver with seven titles, 91 wins and over 150 podium appearances.

Despite the comparison, Schumacher has said in a preview video released by Prema that he feels honoured, but doesn’t have a problem being compared to his father, Michael.

“Being compared to my father was never a problem for me. As, it’s pretty simple, for me being compared to the best driver in F1 history is the goal to achieve,” said Schumacher.

“To have that as my idol, and my father, is something very special. I feel honoured to be compared to him, because I can just learn and try to improve.”

Schumacher joined the Ferrari Drivers’ Academy ahead of the 2019 season, following into his fathers’ footsteps in joining the Italian giants where he won five of his seven titles in F1 during his tenure.

The German’s arrival into the FDA could also see him conduct several F1 tests with Alfa Romeo Racing. Schumacher said that joining Ferrari’s programme so far has been very positive and that Ferrari has always been part of his family.

“I can learn very much from Ferrari because they have so much experience and I will want to work with them to achieve the maximum I can.

“The first impressions I had from Ferrari was very heart-opening, welcoming me in a family which was always part of my family. I guess the combination of both was very positive.”

Schumacher placed one of the fastest times during F2 testing at Jerez and has impressed his F2 team ahead of the first round in Bahrain. ART Grand Prix‘s Nyck de Vries set the fastest times for majority of testing and looks to be the favourite to win this year’s title.

The German said his goal for the year is to learn as much as possible in his rookie year in F2.

“My goal for this year – this year more than ever, is to learn as much as possible. Gather the information around me, to learn from everyone. It’s a different challenge this year,” added Schumacher

“One of the reasons I have stayed with Prema for four years now is because it feels like home, we’re part of a family.

“We grew since F4 together and there’s a lot of trust, we’ve built that over the years and the team trusts me and I trust them, it’s one of the best combinations you can have in motorsport.”