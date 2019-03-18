Motorbase line up with Plato and Vaughan for 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season

Motorbase Performance have confirmed a two-car Pro line-up for the 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season with Dan Vaughan returning to the team he raced with in 2018 and Lewis Plato making the switch from JTR.

The 2010 championship winning team returned to the grid in 2018 after a six-year sabbatical, running a one-car entry with Dan Vaughan at the wheel for the Pro-Am championship.

“It’s taken a lot of hard work over the winter to pull this line-up together.” said Team Boss David Bartrum. “To retain Dan for another season and adding Lewis as his team-mate is a great result for Motorbase, and I think they will make a formidable pairing.

“Lewis and Dan have been team-mates before so know each other really well. I know they will work well together and hard for the team.

“With both drivers in the Pro category this season, our eye is firmly on the title fight. Dan is coming off the back of a great debut season and Lewis comes to us with a strong pedigree, with three strong seasons behind him.

“The Porsche Carrera Cup is never an easy championship to race in, let alone win, but I think we have a great line-up this year, with a strong team behind them. I can’t wait to get to work.”

The season gets under next month with the first race at Brands Hatch supporting the opening round of the British Touring Car Championship.