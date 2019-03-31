Raghunathan Handed Grid Penalty For Passing Chequered Flag – Twice

MP Motorsport‘s Mahaveer Raghunathan has been handed a ten-place grid penalty for the next FIA Formula 2 round in Baku, after he was found to have passed the chequered flag – twice in the sprint race.

The Indian-born driver racing under the Netherlands flag suffered a challenging debut weekend in F2, finishing slowest overall in practice, qualifying and in the sprint race. Team-mate Jordan King finished in eighth place, picking up his first points of the season.

Raghunathan managed to pass ART Grand Prix‘s Nikita Mazepin in the feature race, ending his first race in the series eighteenth overall.

His sprint race was challenging after stalling on the grid, but eventually able to get going to participate in the race. But at the end of the race, Raghunathan was found to have passed the chequered flag twice and maintained racing speed during the extra lap.

As a result for the bizarre incident, the Indian rookie driver has received a ten-place grid penalty for the next race in Baku, which will take place in four weeks time.