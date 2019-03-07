Nyck de Vries Concludes Final Formula 2 Test Fastest

ART Grand Prix‘s Nyck de Vries concludes the final pre-season test for the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship fastest overall.

The Dutch driver topped the time sheets once again by setting a 1:27.024 in the morning session, edging out UNI-Virtuosi Racing driver Luca Ghiotto. Carlin‘s Louis Delétraz rounded off the top three.

In the afternoon, it was Sauber Junior Team‘s Juan Manuel Correa who was fastest overall ahead of Roberto Merhi in the Campos Racing and BWT Arden‘s Tatiana Calderon.

The final test began in sunny conditions and it was de Vries and Ghiotto setting the early pace within the session. The Carlin drivers of Delétraz and Nobuharu Matsushita split the two drivers by the first hour mark.

The drivers soon switched to the soft tyres and the pace became evident when both Virtuosi drivers of Ghiotto and Guanyu Zhou topped the table. de Vries soon improved on his time and jumped back up the top of the timing screens. Delétraz split both Ghiotto and Zhou by going third fastest.

But by the midway point of the morning test, de Vries had a spin at Turn 2 which caused the first red flag of the day. Once the session restarted, the teams all focused on long runs and pit stop practices. The top three remained the same with de Vries leading ahead of Ghiotto and Delétraz.

The afternoon session began after a one-hour break and once again, the teams focused on long runs and pit stops. Merhi topped the time sheets in the afternoon for most of the session ahead of Calderon and Ralph Boschung.

But with twenty minutes of testing remaining, Correa in the Sauber set a hot lap that topped Merhi’s time and placed himself in first place. Calderon remained in third ahead of Boschung and Richard Verschoor in the MP Motorsport, who was replacing Jordan King for the day.

With testing concluded, the series will commence at the Bahrain Grand Prix at the end of the month taking place on the 29th-31st March.