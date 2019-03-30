Pierre Gasly: Q2 Exit ‘Not Ideal’, Believes Red Bull Has Potential For Points

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Pierre Gasly says his Qualifying 2 exit at the Bahrain Grand Prix was not ideal but hopes to find the direction to unleash the cars true potential.

Gasly suffered another exit in Qualifying, this time in the second qualifying session as he will start the race from thirteenth on the grid. The Frenchman lost out in the first race in Australia when he ended his first qualifying with his new team in eighteenth place.

His team-mate Max Verstappen was able to venture into the final shootout session, where he earned a fifth place starting position for Sunday’s race.

The twenty-three year old was outqualified by rookie Alexander Albon in the sister Toro Rosso car, losing out by 0.013 seconds. Gasly radioed in after the session over throttle issues on his car.

Gasly reviewed his qualifying performance and said that another exit was not ideal but believes the RB15 has potential and hopes to use it for the race tomorrow.

“For sure it was not an ideal qualifying and since the beginning of the weekend we have struggled, especially with the rear of the car,” said Gasly.

“We already tried to improve it, but I haven’t had a good feeling with it, and when it’s as tight as today I think we missed out by about six hundredths. It is really important to put everything together but it just didn’t happen today. The car has potential so we just need to find the direction to get the best out of it and this is a track where we can recover.”

Last year saw Gasly perform one of his best drives in F1 to date, where he took a Honda powered Toro Rosso to fourth place, in only their second race of their new partnership. His drive in last year’s Bahrain Grand Prix was one of the traits that earned him his drive at Red Bull in 2019.

For the race, Gasly hopes to push and achieve his first points finish in Red Bull colours. He also wished friend and Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc congratulations on his first pole position in F1.

“We will push tomorrow massively, we want to score points and clearly get a better result than this,” added Gasly.

“I saw that Charles achieved his first pole position today, he deserves this as he was fast all weekend, so congratulations to him.”