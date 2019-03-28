Red Bull junior Ticktum to take part in post-Bahrain GP F1 test

Dan Ticktum will drive for Red Bull Racing at the post-Bahrain Grand Prix Formula 1 test at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The test will be Ticktum’s first opportunity to drive a modern regulation-spec F1 car, and he joins regular driver Max Verstappen to complete Red Bull’s testing line-up.

Ticktum’s only previous experience in F1 machinery has come by way of Red Bull demonstration runs and a test as part of his reward for winning the McLaren Autosport BRDC Award in 2017, where he drove McLaren’s 2013 MP4-28 at the Silverstone International Circuit.

Verstappen will start the test for Red Bull on Tuesday 2 April before Ticktum drives through the final day on Wednesday 3 April.

19-year-old Ticktum is completing in the Japanese Super Formula championship in 2019 for Honda-powered team Mugen Motorsport, having finished runner-up to Mick Schumacher in the 2018 FIA European Formula 3 championship.

The Brit had hoped to take the second seat at Scuderia Toro Rosso for 2019, but failed to accumulate the required number of points on his Super Licence to obtain a testing licence.

The same issue had prevented him from taking part in any of the 2018 in-season F1 tests at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and the Hungaroring as well as the end of season December test in Abu Dhabi.

Pietro Fittipaldi will also appear in the Bahrain test, for his parent outfit Haas F1 Team, having completed a handful of runs in official winter testing in Barcelona for the American side.