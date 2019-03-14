Red Bull Racing Expands Esports Team With G2 Esports Partnership

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Esports team; Red Bull Racing Esports has expanded its programme after signing a partnership deal with G2 Esports.

Red Bull Esports was formed following the opening of the 2018 F1 New Balance Esports Pro Series where official F1 teams were allowed to enter. Red Bull and sister team Toro Rosso were two of nine teams who signed up for the second season.

Toro Rosso were successful during the series with Frederik Rasmussen capturing wins and mounted a title bid towards the final round. The Dane ended the series third overall behind both Mercedes AMG Petronas Esports drivers Brendon Leigh and Daniel Bereznay.

Red Bull Esports Team now includes a total of ten drivers on their roster, five of them who all raced in the F1 Esports Series. Graham Carroll, Joni Törmälä, Cem Bolukbasi, Patrik Holzmann and Frederik Rasmussen all remain with the squad whilst they welcome new recruits such as Sebastian Job, Nestor Garcia, Robin Betka, Zack Taylor and Aurélien Mallet.

Job joins Red Bull Esports programme alongside the collaboration with G2 Esports after successfully being one of four drivers to be invited for the Race Of Champions in Mexico this year.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is excited for his Esports teams’ expansion and noted on the strong reception the F1 Esports series received last year.

“It is tremendously exciting to see this new direction being taken by the Team” says Horner. “We took part in F1 Esports last year and the response was incredibly positive.

“We are a Team who has always backed youth and this opportunity provides us with the potential to engage with a wider and younger audience, whilst becoming competitive in a rapidly expanding and exciting new discipline.

“I can’t profess to be an expert in the field yet but I look forward to seeing how our rapidly expanding Team fares against the best sim racers in the world.”