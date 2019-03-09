Review: Formula 1: Drive To Survive – Is Netflix’s First Dive Into Formula 1 Successful?

Formula 1‘s Netflix documentary is a unique, fresh insight within the sport. The latest push of sports documentaries have been evident in recent years with streaming platforms and the collaboration with Netflix and F1 have joined the party with a ten-episodic take of the 2018 Formula 1 season.

Even if you’re an F1 fan or new to the sport, the insight into the behind the scenes, within the teams, drivers and the uncensored side of the sport is something that feels enjoyable to watch.

The title ‘Drive To Survive’ might seem a bit odd, but the series itself gives the audience viewer a sense of tension, edge of their seat mentality and excitement. The editing work done by Netflix with the collaboration of F1 race footage and onboards allows that tension to blossom in an unique way compare to what F1 fans witness in real life on the race feed.

As well as the new footage captured by Netflix over the course of the year, archive footage and pictures from races, teams and the drivers itself from a young age are included.

Every episode features one-to-one interviews with key personal from eight of the ten teams. F1 Journalists Will Buxton and Chris Medland also are included in all episodes, giving the main narrative over what is happening in the sport within the episodes aside from the team radio and commentaries. Both Buxton and Medland’s knowledge and contribution to the series is strong and helps new viewers to the sport get a better understanding of what is going on and what has happened in the past.

Both Mercedes and Ferrari are not included, but footage of the two teams are included, meaning they are not fully excluded from the whole programme.

Each ten episodes follows a theme with teams and drivers at certain stages of the season. That theme often is the focus around the episode, but there are also side stories included like a rivalry or a different driver within the same race. These themes change every episode as the season progresses, such as Haas‘ high to low in Australia, the tension between Red Bull and Renault, Daniel Ricciardo‘s contract negotiations, Force India‘s administration.

The aspect of opening the sport up and allowing a film crew such as Netflix to gain access to the sport is something that hasn’t occurred in F1. No documentary series in the sport has had this type of access before, and it was evident with some of the drivers and teams.

During the opening minutes of the second episode, at pre-season testing moments after Fernando Alonso‘s wheel failure, the Spaniard felt it was unnecessary for the film crew to capture a private and critical moment. Whilst Daniel Ricciardo was more inviting with the cameras throughout.

The closest comparison to this style of a documentary series was Amazon Prime‘s Grand Prix Driver in 2018. That series was more of a focus of the build-up of the 2017 season for McLaren, but four episodes mainly consist of content filmed of the car build, pre-season testing and then a sudden jump to the agreement of Renault engines left fans feeling a bit disappointed on the final product.

THE SHOW ITSELF

The presentation of the show is well crafted and edited together, creating a strong flow of sequences over the course of the episode. What sometimes it’ll do is make sure the viewer is in pace with what is happening, so they’re not lost on what is happening during the fast nature of the race. Sometimes in some sequences, it can be too fast, but only briefly.

Ricciardo in the documentary has a particular focus throughout the first few episodes and is an open character when he is the main focus. Scenes such as his victory in Monaco, in Perth with his family and in Monaco discussing his options for 2019 shows the open nature of the Australian. Those new to F1 will tend to see him as the good, cheerful, happy guy that the viewer will probably like. Everything you’d expect from Ricciardo with his humour is on display here, which can either make you laugh or cringe. Often laughter comes out on top.

In that same opening episode, Haas has a presence and gets a focus on in the first race. The team went from a big high from starting on the third row of the grid, to suffering a double DNF due to a loose wheel in the pit stops. Throughout that episode and in the series in fact, Guenther Steiner becomes a joy to watch. He’s a character that doesn’t hide his emotions with the consistent amount of swearing he conducts and how he cares much of his team by the amount of meetings and chats he does throughout the series. He seems like a guy who cares a lot and isn’t afraid to let his vocal emotions present it.

Towards the midway point of the series, we lose focus of Ricciardo just as we get to the news he would be racing at Renault, and follow different stories that emerged over the season. Episode 5 and 6 solely focuses on Force India and their administration phase. A fascinating aspect of the episode was the inclusion of once owner of Force India, Vijay Mallya. His presence in the F1 paddock has been limited due to his exile from India relating to debts with the collapse of Kingfisher. Mallya since then has been stuck in the UK and to get access to his home and following him throughout the episode at Silverstone was a solid job done well by the Netflix and F1 team.

The real tension and grit of the series is shown in episode 4 over the spit between Red Bull and Renault, mainly surrounding Christian Horner and Cyril Abiteboul. You can really see and feel the two not getting along whenever they encounter each other by the awkward silence between the two, or whenever the two make digs at one another. It was my highlight of the series. It made it all amusing that when Ricciardo decided to leave Red Bull for Renault, Abiteboul was all jolly towards Horner over the deal, leaving the Red Bull boss all speechless.

Whilst the episodes do provide its tension, drama and excitement. There is a sense of emotion surrounding it, especially with the beginning of episode 8 with Charles Leclerc. The introduction of the now Ferrari driver reflects on the recent crashes which ultimately the death of his godfather Jules Bianchi from 2014 and the passing of his father whilst he was still racing as a teenager. You feel a bit of emotion and sympathy for Leclerc, and could lead to some viewers sheering a tear or two.

A few episodes have weak stories such as the episode dedicating to Romain Grosjean. The 27 minute part starts with potential as a driver aims to bounce off the grudge from his 2012 season where he caused a lot of crashes. Then it dives into the 2018 season when Grosjean was struggling to score into the first half of the season. It then centres at the French Grand Prix, where again Grosjean is struggling after crashing during Q3. There was also one scene when McLaren‘s Jonathon Neale said that he won’t make it passed Turn 1 at the Spanish Grand Prix. He only made it up to Turn 3.

Whilst the following of Grosjean’s season seem weak however, it does reflect on the unfortunate reputation he has gained in his career and the aspect of mental health. It shows that the reality of the sport can be tough sometimes, which is reflected on with Grosjean’s slow start to the year. At the end of the episode, we see Grosjean finally grabbing a points finish in Austria and celebrate with the Haas team, but this was presented in a minute and is rather cast aside as the episode comes to its conclusion.

A FEW CORNER CUTS

Whilst the documentary has its positives with the insight of the sport, intensity and drama. There are a few small things that occurred in the ten episodes. The order of the episodes are nonlinear, which may confuse some viewers when diving into a new episode and find yourself seeing the same race again, from a different perspective. That may attract some pros as it presents the race differently but I found it a bit confusing how the narrative wasn’t all in order of the championship.

Some shots were obvious from different circuits or even different years, which doesn’t look good in the sequence of edits for F1 fans who have a strong knowledge and know their film shots. Very few do. Some drivers you don’t feel connected to during the documentary such as Lance Stroll, who is and presented and sometimes reflected on as a driver who a dad that’s a billionaire.

Some races are cut from the overall documentary, including arguably the most dramatic moment of the season at the German Grand Prix, when Sebastian Vettel crashed out of the lead of the race. There were glimpses of shots from the race itself but never of the dramatic moment. Whether this was cut out because of Ferrari’s lack of involvement? Who knows. Also can say the same with the Austrian Grand Prix episode where Max Verstappen took victory and is briefly mentioned at the beginning of the final episode. Or doesn’t show how the victory came about relating to Mercedes’ mishaps in their strategy and the inclusion of Valtteri Bottas‘ retirement. Even in the whole episode dedicated to Ricciardo’s birthday falling at that race, it isn’t shown it.

VERDICT

Overall, Formula 1: Drive To Survive is a fresh, gritty, adrenaline, fresh insight of the sport that has never been presented before in its history. Netflix and F1 have worked strongly with the teams to get access with the drivers and teams in critical moments over the season and capture footage rarely seen from the public eye. It has done a strong job in bringing in strong names onboard such as Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon, Carlos Sainz, Alonso, Horner, Verstappen etc. and with the inclusion of Buxton and Medland, made the audience feel connected to the drivers and the sport. The lack of Mercedes and Ferrari has an affect and takes away the main title battle aspect, which in tern is a true negative as we rarely see the two teams as the series goes on. But their lack of involvement gives a new light to the teams such as Red Bull, Renault and Haas, as well as visits to the remaining teams over the course of the series.

Formula 1 fans will enjoy the Netflix series and so will newcomers to the sport who find this in their Netflix suggestions. I found that despite following the sport, I’ve learned something new with the drivers and teams, or found a new fascination with the sport Netflix has presented. It’s also a weird feeling during the races, you know what is going to happen, but you’re still on the edge of your seat. That’s pretty good of the series to make familiar viewers of F1 feel that.

The series presents drama, excitement, tension, some spice and even some emotion. Netflix’s first dive into F1 has been successful and surely can lead into a strong follow-up for the 2019 season, with filming for a Season 2 started already at pre-season testing in Barcelona. It’s a great watch for those who enjoy the sport to get a real inside of the sport, as well as newcomers. A recommendation for those who like to ‘binge watch’ and want to learn about a new subject through a documentary.