Sebastian Vettel Resumes Ferrari’s One-Two At Bahrain In Free Practice 2

Sebastian Vettel leads a Scuderia Ferrari one-two under the floodlights at the Bahrain Grand Prix for Free Practice 2

The German set a 1:28.846 ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc in the desert during the night. The Italian team resume their strong form from the first practice session by holding onto first and second place on the timing sheets.

Despite being the fastest in the session, Vettel made an error in the final third of practice 2 when he spun at Turn 3, as he lost control of his Ferrari at the exit of Turn 2.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas drivers follow up the Ferrari’s with Lewis Hamilton in third ahead of team-mate and championship leader Valtteri Bottas.

Renault‘s Nico Hülkenberg performed well to claim fifth place ahead of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen in sixth. Rich Energy Haas F1 Team‘s Kevin Magnussen completed the seventh best time overall.

McLaren F1′s Lando Norris set the eighth best time ahead of Romain Grosjean. Toro Rosso‘s Daniil Kvyat rounded off the top ten.

Racing Point and Lance Stroll lost valuable practice time in the dark as the team had to fix the Canadian’s car, losing around 15 minutes worth of practice time. Stroll eventually made a return to the track with 35 minutes later.

Both Alfa Romeo cars were on the stands during the half way stage of practice after a water leak on both cars ended their practice session abruptly.

The session in the dusk of the Bahrain desert began with Daniel Ricciardo heading out on track first in his Renault. The second practice session is a real chance for the teams to work on their race set up and qualifying performances as it takes place in conditions that they’ll race in for qualifying and in the race.

Kimi Räikkönen in the Alfa Romeo spun at Turn 3, losing the rear of the car by delivering too much power at Turn 2 after coming out of the pits.

Both Ferrari drivers’ headed out on track and set the pace with Leclerc setting the early pace with a 1:30.203 ahead of team-mate Vettel. Verstappen managed to split the two Italian cars by going second fastest. Bottas took over the top spot away from Leclerc with a 1:30.124.

The Ferrari drivers’ headed back on track and both jumped to the timing sheets with Vettel leading the way ahead of Leclerc. Vettel’s time in the 1:29s was the first time a driver to do so over the weekend so far.

Thirty minutes into the session and Ferrari were leading the way forward ahead of both Mercedes and Red Bull cars. Carlos Sainz Jr. in the McLaren was the best of the rest in seventh place. Bottas attempted to set a hotlap, but was compromised after an oversteer moment at Turn 2, aborting his lap and attempted another run, which put him upto fourth behind Hamilton.

Hülkenberg in the Renault made the jump ahead of both Red Bull cars, being 0.1 seconds short of the Mercedes drivers with fifth place.

Vettel made an improvement on his time during a qualifying run despite going wide at the final corner. The German set a 1:28.846, with Leclerc following behind and improving his time, with the Monegasque driver falling short by 0.035 seconds.

Throughout the midway stage of the session, teams focused on long runs and race simulations as the conditions were ideal for what to expect in the race on Sunday. Ferrari however, stuck with the plan of setting quick times with Vettel consistently setting times between 1:28s to 1:30s.

With twenty minutes of the session remaining, Vettel spun at the exit of Turn 2 after losing control of his car at Turn 2 and spinning at Turn 3. He was able to get back going again and returned to the pits, but damaging his tyres.

Despite his mistake, Vettel still remained on top with fifteen minutes of the session remaining. Leclerc stayed in second with Hamilton, Bottas and Hülkenberg in the top five.

The top five remained the same towards the end of the session, with Vettel and Leclerc leading the way for Ferrari as they continue setting the pace.