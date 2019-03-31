Sébastien Loeb Racing fine tunes the details in Barcelona

Sébastien Loeb Racing put the pre-season test sessions for the 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) to good use as all four of their drivers were in action in Barcelona.

The French squad is running four cars this year, retaining the services of 2012 WTCC Champion Rob Huff and team-mate Mehdi Bennani. Both drivers have been entered under the SLR VW Motorsport banner, having worked together last year.

With the new rules for 2019 stating that there are only two cars per team allowed and that a manufacturer can only have up to four cars in total, both Huff and Bennani will be joined by two drivers who have experience with Volkswagen cars in motorsport.

Two-time FIA World Rallycross Champion Johan Kristofferson moves across to WTCR, after winning the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship last year for his father’s Kristoffersson Motorsport squad.

The Swedish driver is looking forward to the new challenge of racing against some of the worlds best tintop drivers after dominating World RX.

Meanwhile, ADAC TCR Germany Series competitor Benjamin Leuchter also makes the move up to WTCR this year, joining Kristofferson in the SLR Volkswagen lineup.

Leuchter has been involved in the development of the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR from the beginning and has been competing in various TCR Series over the last few seasons.

Thursday worked out to be the best day for the two Volkswagen Motorsport supported teams as Leuchter broke into the top ten in the morning session. In the afternoon session, both Huff and Bennani set comparable times that saw them break into the top ten as well.

With testing in Barcelona seen as a chance to get the cars prepared for the opening races in Marrakech, not a lot can be taken from the data until the track action gets under next weekend.