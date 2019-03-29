Formula 2

Sérgio Sette Câmara Leads DAMS 1-2 In Bahrain Formula 2 Practice

by Aaron Gillard
Sérgio Sette Câmara leads a DAMS‘ one-two in the opening practice session of the 2019 FIA Formula 2 championship in Bahrain.

The Brazilian set a 1:43.618 to go fastest overall ahead of team-mate Nicholas Latifi, who was 0.294 seconds behind in second place. Trident‘s Ralph Boschung the third fastest time of practice.

Fourth place went to UNI-Virtuosi Racing‘s Luca Ghiotto with Sauber Junior Team‘s Callum Ilott in fifth. Ghiotto’s team-mate Guanyu Zhou placed himself in sixth ahead of ART Grand Prix driver and early title favourite Nyck de Vries. Carlin‘s Louis Delétraz followed behind the Dutchman in eighth. Juan Manuel Correa and Nobuharu Matsushita rounded off the top ten from the opening practice session.

Prema Racing‘s Mick Schumacher ended his first session in F2 in twelfth place, 0.977 seconds behind first place. BWT Arden‘s Tatiana Calderon set the nineteenth best time of the session around the Bahrain circuit.

Practice and the first session of the 2019 season commenced with Schumacher leading out a group of cars to complete their installation laps. Delétraz was slow throughout his out lap after his car was engaged in safe mode. He was able to return to the pits and resume his practice running.

MP Motorsport‘s Jordan King was quickest in the first ten minutes, but Anthoine Hubert made the jump to the top of the time sheets, dipping into the 1:44.834. ART’s rookie Nikita Mazepin followed with his first time of the session third overall soon after Hubert completed his lap. de Vries soon surpassed Hubert to the top by setting 1:44.362 and going fastest overall.

With twenty-five minutes of the session remaining, majority of the field set their first lap times and five drivers surpassing de Vries to the top of the time sheets. DAMS’ Sette Câmara placed a 1:43.618 ahead of team-mate Latifi, Boschung, Ilott and Zhou. Zhou’s Virtuosi team-mate Ghiotto leaped ahead of Zhou and Ilott to go fourth fastest overall towards the midway stage of practice.

With ten minutes of the session remaining, Sette Câmara remained at the top of the time sheets in first ahead of team-mate Latifi, Boschung, Ghiotto and Ilott. King was suffering overheating issues with his car and missed most of the session as the MP team observe and fix the issue.

The session ended with the top five remained the same as Sette Câmara starts the season fastest ahead of Latifi and Boschung. MP’s Mahaveer Raghunathan spun at the final corner as the session concluded.

Qualifying will take place later in the day during the night as the first points on offer will be rewarded to the driver who claims pole position.

PositionCar NumberTeamDriverNATTime
15DAMSSergio Sette CamaraBRZ1:43.618
26DAMSNicholas LatifiCAN1:43.912
321TridentRalph BoschungCHE1:44.178
48UNI-Virtuosi RacingLuca GhiottoITA1:44.232
511Sauber Junior Team by CharouzCallum IlottGBR1:44.311
67UNI-Virtuosi RacingGuanyu ZhouCHN1:44.323
74ART Grand PrixNyck de VriesNED1:44.362
81Carlin MotorsportLouis DeletrazCHE1:44.375
912Sauber Junior Team by CharouzJuan Manuel CorreaUSA1:44.546
102Carlin MotorsportNobuharu MatsushitaJPN1:44.548
1110PREMA RacingSean GelaelINO1:44.573
129PREMA RacingMick SchumacherGER1:44.595
1319BWT ArdenAnthoine HubertFRA1:44.834
1415Campos RacingJack AitkenGBR1:45.006
1520TridentGiuliano AlesiITA1:45.173
1616MP MotorsportJordan KingGBR1:45.324
173ART Grand PrixNikita MazepinRUS1:45.572
1814Campos RacingDorian BoccolacciFRA1:45.768
1918BWT ArdenTatiana CalderonCOL1:46.363
2017MP MotorsportMahaveer RaghunathanNED1:46.637
Aaron Gillard

Third year Sports Journalism Student and Writer for The Checkered Flag. Motorsport Correspondent for TCF on Formula 1, FIA Formula 2 and F1 eSports Series.

