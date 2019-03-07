Sette Camâra Quickest Overall At Second Day Of F2 Barcelona Test

DAMS‘ Sérgio Sette Camâra placed the quickest time of the second day of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya circuit for the FIA Formula 2 championship.

The Brazilian set a 1:27.392 in the morning session, which would ultimately be the fastest time of the day. Ralph Boschung in the Trident set the quickest time during the afternoon.

ART Grand Prix‘s Nyck de Vries was quickest overall in Tuesday’s test, but would only manage second fastest in the morning. The Dutch driver led majority of the morning before Sette Camâra set his time with thirty minutes before the chequered flag came out. Roberto Mehri in the Campos Racing car produced the second fastest time in the afternoon.

Chinese rookie driver Guanyu Zhou set the first fastest time in the morning, with Carlin‘s Nobuharu Matsushita placing third in the afternoon.

The session began in cool conditions, but it didn’t stop de Vries resuming his strong pace from the previous test day by setting the early benchmark with a 1:28.922. UNI-Virtuosi Racing‘s Luca Ghiotto followed him up in second place before Nicholas Latifi claimed the top spot by going four tenths faster than the Dutchman.

Juan Manuel Correa produced the test’s first red flag, after his Sauber Junior Team car stopped on track by Turn 8. Once cleared, de Vries reclaimed the top spot again whilst Zhou pushed for second after setting a time 0.015s slower than the ART.

Ghiotto found extra pace and went on top ahead of de Vries and his Virtuosi team-mate. But both drivers soon improved on their times and jumped ahead of the Italian driver, dipping into the 1m28s. A second red flag was brought out courtesy of MP Motorsport‘s Mahaveer Raghunathan. Shortly after the restart, Raghunathan’s team-mate Jordan King went wide at Turn 3 which caused another red flag.

With thirty minutes of the morning session remaining, Sette Câmara jumped ahead of de Vries by setting the fastest time of the day. His time could not be beaten and the McLaren F1 Team reserve driver ended the morning fastest ahead of de Vries and Zhou.

After a two-hour break, the afternoon session began with Matsushita setting the pace early with Carlin team-mate Louis Delétraz following behind. Correa in the Sauber split the two Carlin’s by going second fastest in the opening hour of the afternoon.

Forty minutes into the session, a red flag occurred due to Nikita Mazepin spinning at Turn 4. This would be the afternoon sessions’ only red flag.

At the end of the day, Boschung in the Trident produced a 1:28.789 which put him in first position ahead of Merhi as the days worth of testing ended.

The final test of the F2 season will commence on Thursday as the teams’ prepare for the first round in Bahrain at the end of the month.