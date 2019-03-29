Sir Patrick Head Returns To Williams As Short-Term Consultant

Williams co-founder and legendary engineering figure Sir Patrick Head is returning to ROKiT Williams Racing as a consultant for the team.

Head was one of the founding figures of the Williams team alongside Sir Frank Williams in the 1970s. The two stuck together throughout Williams’ history, with Head being the teams’ technical director and director of engineering. He eventually stepped down from his role in 2011.

Head remains a shareholder within the team but hasn’t partaking with the team since his departure. Williams since Head’s leave have won one race and finished third in the constructors’ championship twice. Last year saw the Grove-based team’s worst finish in their history, finishing tenth and last.

Their 2019 season has started in frustration with the late arrival of the FW42 and being limited on testing mileage. Prior to the start of the season, the team’s chief technical officer Paddy Lowe has taken a leave of absence for personal reasons.

Head’s return may only be short-term, but offers stability within the team in what has been a challenging start to the year for one of the sport’s most historical teams.

The initial report was announced on Formula1.com, with Williams saying: “We can confirm that Sir Patrick Head is currently offering some support to our engineering team on a short-term consultancy basis.”