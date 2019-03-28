Formula 2

Tatiana Calderón Aims To Fight For Points Finish In Her Formula 2 Weekend Debut

by Aaron Gillard
written by Aaron Gillard
Tatiana Calderon - F2 - Bahrain Thursday
Credit: Joe Portlock/LAT Images

BWT Arden‘s Tatiana Calderón aims to fight for a points finish in her debut weekend in the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship in Bahrain.

The female Colombian driver joins F2 as one of the seven rookies entering the series in 2019. The twenty-six year old spent three years in the GP3 series, with last year being her strongest year with Jenzer Motorsport. She finished the season 16th overall with 11 points to her name and ending the season with five consecutive points finishes.

Calderón is supported by Alfa Romeo Racing as she has been the teams’ simulator, development and test driver over the last three seasons. In 2018, Calderón got her first shot in an modern F1 car during a filming event after the Mexican Grand Prix. She continues her role with the team as their test driver for 2019.

Ahead of her debut weekend in Bahrain, Calderón feels excited to be returning to the Sahkir International Circuit after she had success here in the past in previous series.

“I’m very excited to go back to Bahrain, it’s a track I like and I have had some success there with Formula V8 3.5 and with the MRF Challenge in previous years,” said Calderon.

Calderón and team-mate Anthoine Hubert‘s pre-season testing has been a challenge as both Arden cars were among-st one of the slowest cars over the six days. Arden hopes to be more competitive this weekend after analyzing the data taken from testing.

Despite the setbacks during testing, Calderón feels confident that she can fight in her debut and bring home a points finish around the Bahrain circuit.

“We have discussed with the team where we struggled in winter testing and we hope to be more competitive this weekend, and find out where we are really at.

“For sure it will be a special weekend making my debut in F2 in front of the F1 teams, it’s something special. Hopefully we can fight for points, that’s the aim.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Aaron Gillard

Third year Sports Journalism Student and Writer for The Checkered Flag. Motorsport Correspondent for TCF on Formula 1, FIA Formula 2 and F1 eSports Series.

Related articles

Anthoine Hubert Expects Challenge During Formula 2 Opening...

F2 Rookie Guanyu Zhou Aims For Podiums ‘As...

Carlin’s Louis Delétraz Aims For Championship Fight In...

Schumacher and Ilott get F1 test opportunity with...

Mick Schumacher in line to make Ferrari F1...

SEASON PREVIEW: 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship

Jack Aitken Hopes To Start New Formula 2...

Jordan King And Mahaveer Raghunathan Completes MP Motorsport...

Campos Completes Formula 2 Line-Up With Dorian Boccolacci

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More