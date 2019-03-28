Tatiana Calderón Aims To Fight For Points Finish In Her Formula 2 Weekend Debut

BWT Arden‘s Tatiana Calderón aims to fight for a points finish in her debut weekend in the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship in Bahrain.

The female Colombian driver joins F2 as one of the seven rookies entering the series in 2019. The twenty-six year old spent three years in the GP3 series, with last year being her strongest year with Jenzer Motorsport. She finished the season 16th overall with 11 points to her name and ending the season with five consecutive points finishes.

Calderón is supported by Alfa Romeo Racing as she has been the teams’ simulator, development and test driver over the last three seasons. In 2018, Calderón got her first shot in an modern F1 car during a filming event after the Mexican Grand Prix. She continues her role with the team as their test driver for 2019.

Ahead of her debut weekend in Bahrain, Calderón feels excited to be returning to the Sahkir International Circuit after she had success here in the past in previous series.

“I’m very excited to go back to Bahrain, it’s a track I like and I have had some success there with Formula V8 3.5 and with the MRF Challenge in previous years,” said Calderon.

Calderón and team-mate Anthoine Hubert‘s pre-season testing has been a challenge as both Arden cars were among-st one of the slowest cars over the six days. Arden hopes to be more competitive this weekend after analyzing the data taken from testing.

Despite the setbacks during testing, Calderón feels confident that she can fight in her debut and bring home a points finish around the Bahrain circuit.

“We have discussed with the team where we struggled in winter testing and we hope to be more competitive this weekend, and find out where we are really at.

“For sure it will be a special weekend making my debut in F2 in front of the F1 teams, it’s something special. Hopefully we can fight for points, that’s the aim.”