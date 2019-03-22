Toro Rosso Signs New Sponsorship Deal With Buzz Asset Management

Scuderia Toro Rosso have agreed a new sponsorship deal with Japanese investment company Buzz Asset Management.

Buzz joins the Italian team and have been involved with Motorsport for some time, having backed Japanese Formula 2 driver Nobuharu Matsushita and recently signed a title sponsorship deal with Carlin for the new FIA Formula 3 Championship.

The deal marks further collaborations with Japanese partners for the Italian team, as they enter their second year with their Power Unit partner Honda. The start of their second year together was positive with Daniil Kvyat picking up a points finish in Australia with tenth place in his first race back in the sport.

Ex-racer and founder of Buzz, Daisuke Hasegawa says he has a policy of supporting young upcoming drivers and agreeing a deal with Toro Rosso was only natural with their history of promoting talent in F1.

“When I was racing, I had many companies and people who supported my career,” said Hasegawa.

“I made sure that when I established the company this philosophy of supporting young people continued and became a mission of ours. I admire what Honda is doing with their young driver programme so wanted to help support their drivers.

We have drivers in F3 and F2 with Carlin Racing, so Formula 1 was the next logical step. Apart from the fact that Scuderia Toro Rosso uses Honda Power Units, it also shares a common belief in promoting young talent and so it seems very obvious and natural for us to sponsor the team.”

Tost celebrates Toro Rosso brand growth in Asia

Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost added that the deal is very good news for both parties as the team add more Japanese sponsors on the car and the growth of the team within the Asian region.

“I would like to extend a warm welcome to Buzz Asset Management Ltd.”, commented Tost.

“We were very keen on finalizing an agreement with such a special company which, sharing similarities with our Red Bull philosophy, supports young talent as much as we do, and we’re really looking forward to working closely with them in the future.

“It’s also very good news to have another Japanese brand investing in the team and it’s a clear demonstration of Toro Rosso’s growing popularity in Asia. I would also like to extend my gratitude to our friends at Honda for their support in making this deal happen.”