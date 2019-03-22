Verstappen: Red Bull Can’t Get Carried Away Over Australia Podium

Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen says that the team can’t get carried away over their podium appearance at the Australian Grand Prix.

The first race of the season saw Verstappen clinch a third place finish around Albert Park, beating both Scuderia Ferrari drivers and almost capturing second place Lewis Hamilton in the final laps.

Red Bull’s first race of the season showed promising fortunes with both Honda powered teams; Red Bull and Toro Rosso scoring points in the first race of the new campaign.

The next round will see Formula 1 head to the Middle East for the Bahrain Grand Prix. Last year saw Verstappen suffer a challenging weekend after crashing his car in qualifying and making contact with Hamilton on the second lap, resulting in a puncture that would ultimately led to his retirement.

Ahead of the next round at the Sahkir International Circuit in Bahrain, Verstappen said that figuring out where they will be over the weekend due to the unusual scheduling for the weekend, being one of the three night races of the season.

“I enjoy the track and the transition from day to night is a challenge in terms of car balance, so that always makes it an interesting weekend,” said Verstappen.

“You never really know where you stand when you start qualifying because you haven’t had the optimal preparation as the track conditions aren’t the same during practice.

“The middle sector, which is quite technical, is the best part of the Bahrain circuit and I hope it’s good for racing again this year.”

Despite securing Honda’s first podium since their return to the sport and starting the season strongly for Red Bull, Verstappen states that the team shouldn’t get carried away with the result at Melbourne and won’t know where they really stand in the pecking order until the Chinese Grand Prix.

“Starting the season with a podium in Australia is really positive but Melbourne is not a typical circuit, so we can’t get carried away, and I don’t think we will really know where we stand until after China.”