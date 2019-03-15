Formula 1

“We maximised our time on track” – Daniil Kvyat

by Tom Cairns
Daniil Kvyat - Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda at the 2019 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix - Albert Park.
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Daniil Kvyat was satisified with Toro Rosso Honda‘s running during Free Practice 1 & 2 for the 2019 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix – Albert Park.

The Russian was notably quick on the medium compound in the first session, leaving him seventh and 1.233s off the fastest time that was set on the softs.

Later in the afternoon, Kvyat had a trouble-free second session on his way to setting the eleventh fastest time. A similar gap to the quickest time overall from Lewis Hamilton.

The 24-year old adds that there are “still steps” for the Italian team to improve car before Saturday but thought his first official running for over a year went down pretty nicely.

“Both free practice sessions today went well, we managed to run through our programmes and complete quite a few laps, which is important around this circuit,” Kvyat said.

“The car felt good, I think we maximised our time on track and we just need to look into what we want to change overnight.

“I think there are still steps we can make to improve the car for tomorrow, so we’ll try to work on that tonight.”

Tom Cairns

Currently a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most specially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production.

