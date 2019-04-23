Anthoine Hubert On FIA Formula 2 Debut: ‘Much Better Than Expected’

Anthoine Hubert says his debut weekend in the 2019 FIA Formula 2 championship went better than expected, but doesn’t to reproduce the same results often over the season.

Hubert produced one of the surprised drives in the opening round of the F2 series, qualifying in eleventh but drove superbly towards a fourth place finish in the feature race. The 2018 GP3 Series champion driving for BWT Arden was the highest placed rookie in the first race of the year.

In the sprint race, Hubert was five seconds away from eighth place Jordan King and making it two points finishes in two races. He ended the second race in ninth, but his strong start to the season sees him lie fifth overall in the drivers’ table after one round, the best out of the eight rookies joining the series.

Now, Hubert will tackle the Baku City Circuit for the first time in his career, a new track for most of the F2 field this year.

Reflecting on his debut weekend, Hubert said that the first round in Bahrain went better than expected, but is wary that results like these won’t be easy to recreate over the course of the year.

“It’s another new track to learn for me and I’m still gaining experience in Formula 2, so it’s going to be a challenging weekend,” said Hubert.

“Bahrain went well, much better than expected, but it won’t be easy to reproduce these great results.

“Nevertheless, Baku is a circuit which looks amazing. I’ve always loved street circuits, so I’m looking forward to going there and giving it a go!”