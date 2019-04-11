Antonio Giovinazzi Feels Proud To Represent Italy For Formula 1’s 1000th Grand Prix

Antonio Giovinazzi feels proud to represent Italy in Formula 1‘s 1000th Grand Prix in history at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

The Italian will return to a track he has previously raced during his stand-in stint for the injured Pascal Wehrlein back in the 2017 season, where he raced for the Sauber F1 Team for two races whilst the German was recovering from his accident at the Race Of Champion.

But Giovinazzi had a shaky weekend in China that year, where he crashed twice in the same part of the track during qualifying and in the race. It would be the last time he would make a Grand Prix appearance before being named as a Alfa Romeo Racing driver ahead of the 2019 season.

Two years later, and the Italian driver is back in Shanghai being one of twenty drivers to race in F1’s historical milestone in China.

Giovinazzi’s season as a full-time F1 driver so far has shown promise with the last round around Bahrain being his best finish to date with eleventh place. The Italian however, was involved in a clash with Toro Rosso‘s Daniil Kvyat in the race but both drivers escaped without damage.

He also showed off his strong defensive driving during the opening race of the season in Australia, holding off multiple cars during the race but would eventually end down in fifteenth place.

Ahead of weekend in China, Giovinazzi talks about the milestone of F1’s 1000th race and feels proud to represent his home country of Italy, being the only Italian driver on the grid.

“I look forward to arriving in China,” said Giovinazzi. “To be competing in Formula One this year is something special to me and being part of the 1000th Grand Prix, such a historic event in our sport, is a great honour.

“I am proud to bring the Italian flag to one of the 20 cockpits at this event and will give my all to bring home a good result.

“We had a solid weekend in Bahrain and will work hard to deliver a strong performance this weekend in China.”