Antonio Giovinazzi hoping for points finish at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Antonio Giovinazzi has yet to score a point after the first three races of the FIA Formula 1 2019 World Championship. Alfa Romeo Racing is currently in fifth position in the constructors’ championship. The team has twelve points, the same number of points as the Renault F1 team in fourth position.

Giovinazzi’s team-mate Kimi Räikkönen has scored all the points for the team so far this season. Giovinazzi has been outqualified and out-raced by Räikkönen in every race.

Giovinazzi , in his first full Formula 1 season, has still not come to terms with the car and the sport. The Italian driver had two starts as a replacement for Pascal Wehrlein in the first two races of the 2017 season, for the then Sauber team.

The talented young Giovinazzi is looking for inspiration to improve his performance and start matching his formidable veteran team-mate Räikkönen.

“Next to training I also watched fellow countryman Fabio Fognini win the ATP Tennis Masters in Monte Carlo on Easter Sunday, so I’m going to Baku pumped up and with some good vibes,” said Giovinazzi.

Giovinazzi also draws inspiration from his GP2 performances at the Baku City Circuit.

“I have very good memories as I won two races when I drove in GP2, I like the track and I hope that I can improve my performance and get the maximum potential out of the car.”