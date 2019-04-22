F1 Esports Champion Leigh Crashes During Single-Seater Debut In Snetterton

F1 Esports Champion Brendon Leigh crashed during his single-seater debut at Snetterton in the BRSCC’s National Formula Ford 1600 championship.

Leigh, who won the 2017 and 2018 F1 New Balance Esports Pro Series with Mercedes AMG Petronas Esports, made the jump to single-seater racing for the first time last weekend with Kevin Mills Racing as part of the National Formula Ford series.

The Reading-born driver did three days worth of testing prior to his debut at the Snetterton race track, where he qualified fifth in his first qualifying session. In his first race on Saturday, Leigh ended in fourth place but was later demoted to tenth after a post-race time penalty for “driving in a manner incompatible with general safety” during a duel with Jonathon Browne.

The two drivers were battling with one another with two laps to go, when Leigh ran into Browne at the Wilson hairpin, sending him down the field. Leigh was handed a 15.5 second penalty as a result for the incident.

On Sunday, Leigh endured a torrid second race after he crashed into the barrier in the early stages. His Sunday suffered a further blow when car troubles forced him to retire at the third and final race of the round.

Leigh will compete again in the Formula Ford series at the next round at Oulton Park on May 11. The next round of qualifiers for the 2019 F1 Esports Series starts with the next event at the Baku City Circuit on the F1 2018 game.