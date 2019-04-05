Ferrari To Use Same Bahrain Power Unit That Prevented Leclerc Victory For China

Scuderia Ferrari have confirmed that a fault short circuit within the injection system control unit in Charles Leclerc‘s car was the cause that prevented the Monegasque driver from winning the Bahrain Grand Prix, and will continue to use the unit for the Chinese Grand Prix.

Leclerc became Ferrari’s youngest pole sitter at the Sahkir International Circuit and was on course to win his first ever Formula 1 race. But with a handful of laps to go, Leclerc encountered an issue with his engine that slowed him down, and allowed Mercedes AMG Petronas‘ Lewis Hamilton to take the victory.

Championship leader Valtteri Bottas passed the twenty-one year for second place, but thanks to a late safety car, Leclerc was able to finish third and claim his first trip to the rostrum in the sport in only his second race with the Italian team

After investigating the issue that caused Leclerc to lose the race win, Ferrari found that a fault in the short circuit within the injection system control unit was the main cause. The result of the failure meant Leclerc was running down on power and on one less cylinder in his engine.

In a statement released by Ferrari, the Italian team confirmed the issue and stated that this type of failure has never been seen before by the component.

“Following the race, the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow technicians and engineers traced the fault on the car to a short circuit within an injection system control unit,” said in the statement by Ferrari.

“This type of problem had never been seen before on the component in question.”

Leclerc was the leading Ferrari in Bahrain, with team-mate Sebastian Vettel finishing fifth after a spin during a duel with Hamilton and a dramatic front wing failure cost him a valuable result.

Having analysed the problem with Leclerc’s engine, Ferrari have confirmed that they will continue to use the same power unit, and will not use a new unit for the upcoming race in Shanghai.

“Charles Leclerc will use the same power unit in China that he used for the Bahrain Grand Prix. The unit will be duly fitted on the number 16 car, in which the Monegasque driver had to settle for third place having led the race in style until a few laps from the flag.”