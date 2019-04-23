Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc Looks Ahead To ‘Unique and Demanding’ Baku City Circuit

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Charles Leclerc looks ahead to one of his favourite tracks on the F1 calendar at the Baku City Circuit, a location with a lot milestones for the Monegasque driver.

Leclerc will be looking to bounce back after a challenging Chinese Grand Prix, where another round of Ferrari team orders hindered his result and left the Shanghai International Circuit with fifth place.

The twenty-one year old is just one point behind team-mate Sebastian Vettel, having collected 36 points from the opening three races. Leclerc has ticked off his first podium and pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix, but is yet to win in the sport and with F1’s most historical team.

Leclerc came close in Bahrain to winning the race having led for majority of the way, but an engine issue relating to the injection system halted his first win. He dropped down to third place, when a safety car saved him from the clutches of Max Verstappen.

The streets of Azerbaijan has been a kind hunting ground for Leclerc in the last two years, with the Monegasque driver winning the FIA Formula 2 feature race and finishing second in the sprint race back in 2017.

Last year, Leclerc achieved his best ever result in his rookie season of F1 with Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team, finishing sixth and scoring his first ever F1 points.

Baku could be Leclerc’s strongest chance of achieving his first ever F1 win and is a track he enjoys driving the most with the unique layout and setting next to the old castle within the old town.

“Azerbaijan is one of my favourite tracks of the season, I simply love it and I’ve always performed very well there, having won and got another podium finish in Formula 2 and also scored my first Formula 1 points last year,” said Leclerc.

“I always enjoy driving on it, especially the castle part with all those tight corners. It’s a unique track, you cannot find anything like it anywhere else in the world, so it’s pretty special.

“The rule is quite simple: never lose focus during the race otherwise at the first mistake you’re in the wall. Baku is a demanding track, but I can’t wait.”