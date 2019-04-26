FIA Formula 2 Confirmed In F1 2019 Game, Including Prost vs Senna Legends Edition

Codemasters Studios‘ have announced multiple new features to be released on the F1 2019 Game, including FIA Formula 2, new classic cars and Ayrton Senna & Alain Prost themed editions.

The latest edition of the Codemasters’ F1 games will be released on 28th June, the earliest any Formula 1 has ever been released by the Birmingham based studio. The game will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

For the first time, F1 fans will get a taste of one of the sports’ biggest rivalries with the ‘Legends Edition’ of the game. Those who purchase the edition will get to drive Ayrton Senna’s McLaren MP4/5B and Alain Prost’s Ferrari F1-90 and have access to exclusive themed multiplayer liveries. The edition will also have eight race challenges where the two iconic figures battle it out on track.

The two legends of the sport also land themselves on the front cover of the ‘Legends Edition’ of the game, with the two drivers dueling with one another in the cars that the players will get to try.

“Fans can see from the new cover art design that F1® 2019 has a strong theme of rivalry running through it, just like the main sport itself. As such, we are absolutely delighted to have resurrected F1®’s greatest ever rivalry between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost,” said Paul Jeal, F1 Franchise Director at Codemasters.

“Their rivalry began right back in the 1984 season and reached one of the most dramatic ever climaxes on the first lap of the Japanese Grand Prix during the 1990 season. It’s a rivalry which has transcended way beyond the sport and is regarded as the greatest of all time by F1® fans. We know our community will love that the two legends of the sport have finally been immortalised together in our game.”

Credit: Codemasters Studios

As well as the Legends Edition, the game will also feature an ‘Anniversary Edition’ in celebration of ten years since Codemasters have created the F1 games. Fans who pre-order or purchase the edition will receive two race winning cars from the 2010 Formula 1 Season. The McLaren MP4/25 driven by Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton, and the Ferrari F10, which was driven by Fernando Alonso and Felipe Massa. The two cars were used in Codemasters’ first F1 title, F1 2010 and will join the Red Bull RB6, which was added into the series as classic content back in 2017.

FIA Formula 2 will also be featured into the game for the first time ever. The junior series to F1 will be added in the game with the 2018 season, allowing gamers to play as George Russell, Lando Norris and Alexander Albon before making their step into Formula 1. The full 2019 season will be added digitally later after the launch of the game.

“We’re also extremely excited to be bringing the FIA Formula 2 Championship to the franchise,” continued Jeal.

“It’s consistently been one of the most requested features from our community and it comes at a perfect time with the top three drivers from 2018 in George Russell, Lando Norris and Alexander Albon progressing to F1® for this season.

“We can’t wait to unveil more details on how this is integrated into the career mode in the coming weeks.”

Both Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel share the cover for the F1 2019 game for the UK and Global countries. Different drivers such as Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, Robert Kubica and Daniel Ricciardo etc. will spot the cover alongside either Hamilton or Vettel in different regions.