First Onboard Footage Of Formula 1’s New Vietnam Circuit Unveiled

First rendered onboard footage of Formula 1‘s newest circuit in Hanoi, Vietnam have been revealed by the works of Tilke’s engineering & architect, the designers of the circuit.

The 2020 Vietnamese Grand Prix will be the first of its kind in the South East Asian country, with a new-purposed built circuit set in the outskirts of the capital city. The track is set to be built outside of the Mỹ Đình National Stadium, Vietnam’s national stadium, and once completed, the circuit will be open to the public to use.

The circuit features a mixture of classic corners from some of the most famous circuits in the world, such as Monaco, Sepang, the Nurburgring and Shanghai. The track has a blend of street and classic circuits with half the track purposely built for racing, with the other half taking place in the streets.

The track will feature 22 corners and the third longest straight on the calendar, reaching top speeds of 335 km/h. Early simulations predict lap times within the 1:36 region.

Vietnam is set to take place on the 2020 F1 calendar with an April slot. Dates and details of when the race will take place have not been finalised yet.

Whilst the construction of the circuit ongoing, the race track architect and the key figure behind the design of some of F1’s modern circuits, Hermann Tilke and his engineering group, Tilke GmbH & Co KG have showcased first video footage of what the Vietnam circuit will look like thanks to new simulation and software. The new tools developed helps to construct race tracks for the future.

Hermann Tilke’s son and CEO of Tilke’s GmbH & Co KG, Carsten Tilke spoke to Motorsport-Magazin.com about the new Vietnam circuit, identifying particular corners from some of the most iconic tracks in the world as inspiration.

“The first section reminds me of the Mercedes Arena at the Nürburgring,” said Tilke.

“Also, the track has very varied passages with high-speed turns, modelled to some extent on the Esses at Suzuka, and long straights that provide good overtaking opportunities with hard braking points.”

“Overall, it is a very challenging track, on which to race and will certainly produce plenty of racing action. It will not be easy to post a perfect lap on this track.”

Vietnam will become F1’s newest owners Liberty Media‘s first race they’ve added onto the calendar since taking over the sport in 2016. The American owners aim to add more Grands Prix to the calendar with the inclusion of Vietnam and other locations. Miami are in talks to host a race in 2020, but the status of whether a race will take place is unknown.