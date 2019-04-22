Forés enjoys “Fun” British Superbike Debut

Xavi Forés enjoyed a “fun” Bennetts British Superbike debut for Honda Racing after securing a good amount of points at Silverstone.

The Spaniard, who joins the series after leaving the World Superbike Championship, started his first-ever BSB race from 11th on the grid and would finish in a respectable 10th.

A slow start to race two saw him drop to 14th, however using his experience from the opening race, Forés was able to fight his way back through the field and take eighth spot.

Speaking about his first BSB racing experience, Forés admitted that the British series is quite different to WSBK:

“I have had so much fun this weekend; there have been a lot of riders in such a close gap. I enjoyed a lot especially the second race and we definitely made a huge step forward, it was a shame starting from the back as I lost many places and I went wide many times in order to make up the gap to the front group. In the end I was able to have a good pace, which wasn’t so far from the top group, so this means we made a good improvement and I am happy for that, because it’s not been an easy weekend for me.

“I had to understand many things over the weekend; it was like going back to school! It’s quite different to the world championship and I have had to learn, but I am happy leaving with the result from the second race, we closed the gap and I am looking forward to the second round.”

A successful opening weekend sees Forés sit ninth in the championship standings, only five points behind his new team-mate, Andrew Irwin.

Team principal, Havier Beltran, added:

“I’m happy with the progress and the direction we made over the weekend, as well as how the team are working and gelling together, that is such a key point and we can build on so much more. We have a good foundation, a lot of data and a lot of laps and I think Xavi having his first race here in England he will soon understand the level, as well as the strength and weaknesses of his competition.”

Forés and the Honda Racing team will now prepare for Thursday’s (25 April) one-day official test at Oulton Park, before heading back to the Cheshire circuit for round two on 4-6 May 2019.