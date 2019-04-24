Formula 2

Jack Aitken Aiming To Improve On From Last Year’s Second Place In Azerbaijan

by Aaron Gillard
Jack Aitken - Campos - Bahrain
Credit: Joe Portlock/LAT Images/FIA Formula 2

Jack Aitken is aiming to make another trip to the podium around Azerbaijan this weekend for the second round of the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

The Campos Racing driver started his second season in F2 well with a seventh place finish in the feature race in Bahrain. In the sprint race, Aitken was caught out by the cars pitting for fresh rubber and ended the second race down in eleventh place.

The Anglo-Korean driver lies ninth in the championship with six points to his name, only two points behind Prema Racing‘s Mick Schumacher.

The next round of F2 takes place in the streets of the Azerbaijan capital in Baku, a race where a chaotic feature race saw Aitken make his first ever trip to the podium in the series.

Aitken was caught out at the start of the race after his car stalled on the grid, dropping all the way down the order, but a strong recovery drive and avoiding incidents during the race gifted him second place. The then ART Grand Prix driver was two seconds short away from capturing the race win, who went to pole sitter Alexander Albon in the DAMS.

Returning to the circuit where he captured his first podium, Aitken hopes that another trip to the podium is on the cars, even setting a goal on improving on last year’s result.

“I’m really looking forward to returning to the track where I had my first podium in Formula 2 last year with second in the Feature Race,” said Aitken

“It was a crazy race after stalling on the grid and falling to the back of the field, but we stayed patient and had a clean race from then on to the flag.

“It’s an extremely challenging track and the racing is always great. I hope we’ll have the pace to be fighting for one better this year!”

Aaron Gillard

Third year Sports Journalism Student and Writer for The Checkered Flag. Motorsport Correspondent for TCF on Formula 1, FIA Formula 2 and F1 eSports Series.

