Kimi Räikkönen keen to establish Alfa Romeo Racing as “The Best Of The Rest”

Kimi Räikkönen has been a model of consistency and scored points in the first three races of the FIA Formula 1 2019 World Championship. Alfa Romeo Racing is currently in fifth position in the constructors’ championship. The team has twelve points, the same number of points as the Renault F1 team in fourth position.

Räikkönen has scored all the points for the team so far this season. The Finn swapped places with Charles Leclerc and returned back to the team with which he started his Formula 1 career this season. Räikkönen has outqualified and out-raced his team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi in the three races.

At the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2018, then Ferrari driver Räikkönen was involved in a first lap collision with Esteban Ocon and pitted for a front wing on lap 1. In an unpredictable race, the Finn finally finished in second position. So he goes back to Baku with good memories of last year’s race, albeit with a different team.

Kimi Räikkönen wants to be “the best of the rest”

“I generally don’t like to make predictions, especially in Baku as anything can happen there”, said Räikkönen.

“In principal our performance is strong, the car is fast, but we constantly need to improve in order to establish ourselves as best of the rest and score as many points as possible.”

If his team-mate Giovinazzi, in his first full season in Formula 1, comes to terms with the car and starts delivering points, Räikkönen and Alfa Romeo Racing could well accomplish the goal of being “the best of the rest”.