Kvyat’s Opinion On First Lap Clash In China Remains, But Now Turns His Focus onto Baku

Daniil Kvyat‘s opinion over the harsh penalty he gained for colliding with the two McLaren F1 cars during the opening lap of the Chinese Grand Prix hasn’t changed, but insisted that he’s moved on from the debate and turns his focus on the next round in Baku.

The Russian driver suffered wheel spin at the exit of Turn 6, resulting in making contact with Carlos Sainz Jr., which led to the Russian hitting into Lando Norris, launching the British driver up in the air. Both McLaren’s suffered damage as a result whilst the Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda driver continued on into the race.

The stewards deemed the Russian at fault and handed him a drive-through penalty during the race. His raced ended on Lap 41 as he retired the car whilst team-mate Alexander Albon recovered from a pit lane start to a points finish in tenth place.

Some time after the Chinese Grand Prix, Kvyat said that his opinion on the incident remains the same and believes that he was harshly penalised for the incident, but the Russian has moved on from the discussion and is looking to put things right at the next race.

“After China, my opinion on the penalty decision relating to the first lap incident hasn’t changed, but the debate is over and we must move forward and look to Baku now,” said Kvyat.

“Thinking about what happened or discussing it further will not bring my race back. On the positive side, in Shanghai, qualifying was very satisfying and my pace in the race was very promising.

“We just have to keep working hard, not get disheartened, not give up and the results will come.”

Toro Rosso lie ninth overall in the constructors’ championship, with Kvyat picking up one point from the opening round in Australia. Since then Kvyat has been involved in two racing incidents whilst team-mate Albon has scored points.

The STR14 has proven to be a quick car and can challenge in the midfield against the likes of Racing Point, McLaren and Alfa Romeo.

The next round at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix presents a unique challenge for the drivers as the combination of twisty street corners and a long back straight, makes it a dilemma for the teams to decide which direction to go to in terms of setting up the car.

Baku also has a habit of producing some dramatic races, leading to some unusual results for some of the midfield teams. Kvyat hopes that the exciting racing Baku produces can lead to a strong result for his Toro Rosso team.

“Baku is a very nice track, because it presents many challenges, with a bit of everything and overall it is fun to drive there,” commented Kvyat.

“It’s a long track, with a very long straight and a lot of corners, which all makes for exciting racing and should present a good opportunity for us.

“The fun comes partly from all those walls that are very close to the track, which give you a real adrenaline rush.”