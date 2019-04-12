Leclerc ‘Not Worried’ About Lack Of Long Runs Despite Cooling System Concerns

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Charles Leclerc says he’s not worries about the lack of long runs on Friday for the Chinese Grand Prix, despite the team investigating over cooling concerns that halted his running in Free Practice 2.

Leclerc lost half an hour of valuable practice running in FP2 in Shanghai, when the team investigated his car over doubts about the cooling issues. The Ferrari engineers kept Leclerc in the garage as they did their checks, leaving the Monegasque driver to complete only 13 laps in the afternoon session.

Ahead of the weekend, Ferrari investigated the engine of Leclerc’s car he used in Bahrain, where he lost the chance of claiming his first win in F1 after an injection system failed and prevented the engine from performing on all six cylinders. The team confirmed ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix that the engine was cleared to run again and will be used in Shanghai on Leclerc’s car.

During Free Practice 1 however, Leclerc was able to place the third best time of the session behind Lewis Hamilton and his Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel, who was fastest in the morning around the 3.8 mile Shanghai Circuit.

Despite losing valuable time in FP2, Leclerc is still upbeat about the feeling of the car around China. The Monegasque driver says that the team still need to work on the balance of the car and to get everything together ahead of qualifying in order to stay ahead of their competitors.

“I got a good feeling from the SF90 today,” said Leclerc. “There is still a bit of work to do in terms of the balance, but overall I’m pleased with the work we did.

“It’s a shame I wasn’t able to do a long run test, because it would have been useful for the race, but I’m not worried about that.

“We have all the information we need to do well and now, it’s just a case of putting everything together for qualifying, especially as I expect it to be very close between us and our competitors.”