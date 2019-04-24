Louis Delétraz Gets Simulator Driver Role With Rich Energy Haas F1 Team

Carlin Motorsport‘s Louis Delétraz has been confirmed as Rich Energy Haas F1 Team‘s simulator driver for 2019.

Delétraz, currently competing in the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship, previously tested with the American team at the post-season Abu Dhabi, driving on 2019-spec Pirelli tyres. The Swiss born driver completed 117 laps in his first test behind an F1 car.

Last year Deletraz competed in Formula 2 with the Charouz Racing System team and collected two podium appearances along the way. He ended the year tenth overall in the drivers’ table but received a promotion to race with team champions Carlin and a test drive with Haas.

His input and first impressions in an F1 car was enough for the American team to hire him on as their simulator driver, where twenty-two year old will conduct extended programmes on the simulator for the 2019 season.

Delétraz recalls from his first test back in November, hailing as a ‘dream come true’ and is pleased to be able to continue working with Haas in their simulator programmes.

“My first F1 test with Haas in November was a dream come true and I have enjoyed a good relationship with the team ever since,” said Delétraz.

“I’m pleased that they’ve been happy with my work and I feel honoured and grateful that the team want to continue working with me by contributing to their simulator programme.

“The sim plays a substantial role in the development of an F1 car because it allows the team to check the car and any updates. Driving it is an important job and, as someone that is determined to join the F1 grid in the near future, this work will allow me to continue learning about F1 and pushing towards my ultimate target.”

The second round of the FIA Formula 2 championship commences in Baku, Azerbaijan this weekend. Delétraz started the season well with two fifth place finishes at the opening round in Bahrain, placing him fourth overall in the drivers’ championship.