‘One of the best years of my career so far’ – D’Ambrosio

Jerome D’Ambrosio has said that the 2018-19 Formula E season has been one of the best years of his career so far.

The Belgian driver made the switch from Dragon Racing to Mahindra Racing this year and enjoyed instant success, grabbing third in Ad Diriyah and winning the Marrakesh ePrix.

It meant he led the driver’s standings for a short while, but that lead slipped after a string of worse results including a retirement in Hong Kong when running at the back of the field.

Despite this slight drop-off, D’Ambrosio said that he was delighted to be running at the front, and that this season was one of the highlights of his career.

“We have good momentum going into the second half of the season, even though the competition is getting tougher and stronger,” he said.

“We know it’s very tight up at the front, but it’s better to be fighting up there instead of being at the back; it’s one of the best years of my career so far.

“Both Pascal [Wehrlein] and I are quick and at ease with the car and the problematic parts of the track last year have already been improved.”

His team mate Pascal Wehrlein praised D’Ambrosio’s performance in the driver’s championship this year, and said that there was a great atmosphere in the team going into this weekend’s Rome ePrix.

Wehrlein said, “We’re looking good in the team’s championship and Jérôme is looking very strong in the driver’s battle.

“We have a great team spirit heading into Rome. There are more high-speed corners, so we’ll adjust the car to suit the demands of the track, but we’re pushing really hard to fight at the front and are aiming for a podium.”