Sauber Junior’s Correa Admits Diving Move For Lead of F2 Baku Sprint Race Was Not Intentional

Sauber Junior Team by Charouz F2 driver Juan Manuel Correa admits the lunge for the lead of the race after the safety car restart during the sprint race in Baku was never intentional.

The Ecuadorian-American rookie captured his first F2 podium in the streets of Azerbaijan, having started the sprint race in second, and retained second throughout the race whilst on course to the rostrum in only his fourth race in the series.

But Correa had a shot at capturing the race win after the second safety car restart, where the Sauber driver made a diving attempt on the inside of Turn 1 against race leader and eventual winner Nicholas Latifi. Correa locked up heavily in the corner and carried too much speed into the corner, allowing Latifi to retake the lead.

Despite the move, the nineteen year old managed to hold second place away from ART Grand Prix‘s Nyck de Vries and Campos‘ Jack Aitken in the dying stages of the race.

Speaking after the race in the FIA Formula 2 Press Conference, Correa recalls on a tough race, where he suffered braking issues in the opening laps of the sprint race in Baku.

“It was a tough race and I had a bit of an issue with the brakes in the first few laps. I think I overheated them and I think that was why Nick managed to pull away so much at the beginning – it did not feel comfortable at all,” said Correa.

“I kind of got into a rhythm, but I still had a problem in the brakes and it took about six laps for them to be okay. I managed them okay and even without being fully comfortable in the car, I still had decent pace – decent enough to keep the guys behind me.

The Alfa Romeo Racing simulator driver commented on the move he made for the lead after the second safety car restart, admitting he never planned to make the move and only made the manoeuvre into the corner to avoid a crash with the cars behind him going into Turn 1.

“When the first safety car came in, it was actually a relief for me, just to get the breaks back on track and get everything reset a little bit.

“In the first restart I was not meaning to send him down the inside, but I saw the other guys coming down my inside and it was either that or get crashed into from behind, so it was tricky, really tricky.

“In the end, I am happy with how it turned out obviously. I think Nick had a bit more pace than me and probably most of the other people in the field today and it was quite difficult to stay with him, but my pace compared to the guys behind was fine so I am happy about that.”