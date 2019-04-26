Sean Gelael Disqualified From F2 Qualifying After Knocking Over Two Marshals

Prema Racing‘s Sean Gelael has been disqualified from the FIA Formula 2 qualifying in Baku, Azerbaijan for knocking over two marshals as he was being pushed on track during a red flag period.

The Indonesian driver caused a red flag in the early stages of qualifying after stopping on track between Turns 7 and 8. The Prema’s car went to fail safe mode, resulting in him slowing down to a halt during the early moments of the session.

During the red flag, the marshals pushed Gelael’s car away but the Indonesian driver restarted his engine and as a result, caused a dangerous scenario when two marshals fell onto the ground as the Prema car set off. Both marshals got back up on their feet and were deemed ok.

Gelael was prohibited in taking part in qualifying and finished 20th overall with no time to his name. After a stewards investigation, Gelael was disqualified from qualifying and will start the race from the back of the grid.

In a statement released by FIA Formula 2, the Prema driver was found to be guilty in creating a dangerous scenario to the marshals whilst pushing his car, but the stewards have allowed Gelael to take part in Saturday’s feature race.

“PREMA Racing’s Sean Gelael has been disqualified from today’s FIA Formula 2 Qualifying results: the Indonesian driver stopped on track in the early stages of the session which brought out a red flag,” said in the statement.

“While being pushed to a safe location by the marshals, Gelael restarted his car which resulted in a dangerous situation for the marshals. He was then prohibited from taking any further part in the session.

“Furthermore, it was decided that he was disqualified from the results, but the Stewards have given him permission to start tomorrow’s Feature Race from the back of the grid.”

Gelael’s penalty means that he will start the race from nineteenth place, despite qualifying twentieth and later disqualified. MP Motorsport‘s Mahaveer Raghunathan qualified in nineteenth place but has a ten-place grid penalty to take after passing the chequered flag twice during the sprint race in Bahrain and failed to drive in a slow matter.

The Indian-Dutch driver was later handed another penalty and is now ordered to start the feature race from the pit lane after he missed the FIA weighbridge when he was called. Raghunathan was over six seconds slower than Nobuharu Matsushita‘s pole time.