Sébastien Loeb: “Despite our Challenges, it’s Been an Enjoyable Rally”

Nine-time FIA World Rally Champion Sébastien Loeb says he chose to focus on improving the car for future events after suffering problems early on last weekend’s Tour de Corse.

Loeb ended the event in eighth overall after losing two minutes on the opening stage of the rally and the Frenchman admitted the remainder of the event turned more into a long test session.

Loeb said on his weekend: “Unfortunately, our own rally was effectively over after our issues in the opening stage on Friday. We lost so much time; we were on the back foot from then onwards. The motivation is not quite the same when there’s nothing really to fight for.”

“We tried instead to work on the car set-up, making adjustments that will benefit us for the future. Despite our challenges, it has still been an enjoyable rally, the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC has been nice to drive and I’ve had fun on the stages. Hopefully I can do better next time.”

Loeb will sit out Rally Argentina as he continues his part-time campaign in 2019 where he usually shares the third i20 Coupe WRC with Dani Sordo; both drivers entered the asphalt event last weekend in a bid to secure as many manufacturer points as possible by Hyundai.