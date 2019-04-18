Shwartzman Fastest on Final Day of F3 Testing at the Hungaroring

It was PREMA Racing‘s Robert Shwartzman who ended the final FIA Formula 3 pre-season test at the Hungaroring as fastest.

ART Grand Prix‘s Christian Lundgaard and Shwartzman’s PREMA team-mate Jehan Daruvala completed the top three.

Just as the cars had made it onto the track they were having to return to the pits, after Andreas Estner had stopped at Turn 9 and brought out the red flag.

The now familiar sight of Leonardo Pulcini heading the timings was once again the case half an hour into the session as the cars dipped under the 1m32s.

It was soon as though it was a qualifying session as teams switched to new slick tyres and set about putting in fastest laps.

At this stage, Shwartzman took to the top spot with Yuki Tsunoda, David Beckmann and Jake Hughes all jostling for second position.

However, no one had the speed to compete with the PREMA, before a red flag at the half way point forced the cars back into the pits after Alex Peroni stopped at Turn 10.

When they restarted, Christian Lundgaard flew to the top of timings.

Not to be out down, Shwartzman reclaimed the top spot when they entered the final hour.

The Ferrari Driver Academy member maintained his position on top with no one posing a challenge as the session came to its close.

Lundgaard in second was the only thing separating Shwartzman from his PREMA team-mates Daruvala and Marcus Armstrong ins third and fourth.

The rest of the top ten was completed by Tsunoda, Beckmann, Hughes, Raoul Hyman, Liam Lawson and Max Fewtrell.

After the hour lunch break, Tsunoda took advantage of having the track to himself to set a benchmark that remained unchallenged for the rest of the session.

Successive red flags after Sebastian Fernandez stopped at the pit lane entry and Pulcini stopped at Turn 2.

When running resumed Jenzer Motorsport dominated the afternoon and had their three drivers in the top three, with Artem Petrov and Andreas Estner behind Tsunoda as teams focused on their lap counts.

Another red flag brought a halt to the running after Jüri Vips stopped at Turn 11.

With just under fifteen minutes to go on the clock, Felipe Drugovich and Shwartzman broke into the top three.

Behind, Petrov, Hughes, Vips, Pedro Piquet, Hyman, Bent Viscaal and Niko Kari completed the top ten.

With the pre-season tests now finished, the drivers and teams will now look towards the first race of the year at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 10-12 May.

FIA Formula 3 Budapest Test – Day 2 Morning Session

POS DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Robert Shwartzman RUS PREMA Racing 1m30.746 2 Christian Lungaard DNK ART Grand Prix 1m30.940 3 Jehan Daruvala IND PREMA Racing 1m31.021 4 Marcus Armstrong NZL PREMA Racing 1m31.122 5 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Jenzer Motorsport 1m31.146 6 David Beckmann DEU ART Grand Prix 1m31.184 7 Jake Hughes GBR HWA RACELAB 1m31.207 8 Raoul Hyman GBR Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m31.213 9 Liam Lawson NZL MP Motorsport 1m31.273 10 Max Fewtrell GBR ART Grand Prix 1m31.291 11 Jüri Vips EST Hitech Grand Prix 1m31.347 12 Leonardo Pulcini ITA Hitech Grand Prix 1m31.384 13 Fabio Scherer CHE Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m31.442 14 Sebastian Fernandez ESP Campos Racing 1m31.442 15 Niko Kari FIN Trident 1m31.467 16 Lirim Zendeli DEU Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m31.501 17 Pedro Piquet BRA Trident 1m31.503 18 Richard Verschoor NLD MP Motorsport 1m31.508 19 Alex Peroni AUS Campos Racing 1m31.530 20 Simo Laaksonen FIN MP Motorsport 1m31.604 21 Ye Yifei CHI Hitech Grand Prix 1m31.670 22 Artem Petrov RUS Jenzer Motorsport 1m31.692 23 Felipe Drugovich BRA Carlin Buzz Racing 1m31.704 24 Logan Sargeant USA Carlin Buzz Racing 1m31.785 25 Andreas Estner DEU Jenzer Motorsport 1m31.964 26 Devlin DeFrancesco CAN Trident 1m32.106 27 Bent Viscaal NLD HWA RACELAB 1m32.146 28 Teppei Natori JPN Carlin Buzz Racing 1m32.415 29 Keyvan Andres IRN HWA RACELAB 1m32.549 30 Alessio Deledda ITA Campos Racing 1m33.320

FIA Formula 3 Budapest Test – Day 2 Afternoon Session