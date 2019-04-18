FIA Formula 3 Championship

Shwartzman Fastest on Final Day of F3 Testing at the Hungaroring

by Chloe Hewitt
written by Chloe Hewitt
Robert Shwartzman - Hungaroring
Credit: Joe Portlock

It was PREMA Racing‘s Robert Shwartzman who ended the final FIA Formula 3 pre-season test at the Hungaroring as fastest.

ART Grand Prix‘s Christian Lundgaard and Shwartzman’s PREMA team-mate Jehan Daruvala completed the top three.

Just as the cars had made it onto the track they were having to return to the pits, after Andreas Estner had stopped at Turn 9 and brought out the red flag.

The now familiar sight of Leonardo Pulcini heading the timings was once again the case half an hour into the session as the cars dipped under the 1m32s.

It was soon as though it was a qualifying session as teams switched to new slick tyres and set about putting in fastest laps.

At this stage, Shwartzman took to the top spot with Yuki TsunodaDavid Beckmann and Jake Hughes all jostling for second position.

However, no one had the speed to compete with the PREMA, before a red flag at the half way point forced the cars back into the pits after Alex Peroni stopped at Turn 10.

When they restarted, Christian Lundgaard flew to the top of timings.

Not to be out down, Shwartzman reclaimed the top spot when they entered the final hour.

The Ferrari Driver Academy member maintained his position on top with no one posing a challenge as the session came to its close.

Lundgaard in second was the only thing separating Shwartzman from his PREMA team-mates Daruvala and Marcus Armstrong ins third and fourth.

The rest of the top ten was completed by Tsunoda, Beckmann, Hughes, Raoul HymanLiam Lawson and Max Fewtrell.

After the hour lunch break, Tsunoda took advantage of having the track to himself to set a benchmark that remained unchallenged for the rest of the session.

Successive red flags after Sebastian Fernandez stopped at the pit lane entry and Pulcini stopped at Turn 2.

When running resumed Jenzer Motorsport dominated the afternoon and had their three drivers in the top three, with Artem Petrov and Andreas Estner behind Tsunoda as teams focused on their lap counts.

Another red flag brought a halt to the running after Jüri Vips stopped at Turn 11.

With just under fifteen minutes to go on the clock, Felipe Drugovich and Shwartzman broke into the top three.

Behind, Petrov, Hughes, Vips, Pedro Piquet, Hyman, Bent Viscaal and Niko Kari completed the top ten.

With the pre-season tests now finished, the drivers and teams will now look towards the first race of the year at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 10-12 May.

FIA Formula 3 Budapest Test – Day 2 Morning Session

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Robert ShwartzmanRUSPREMA Racing1m30.746
2Christian LungaardDNKART Grand Prix1m30.940
3Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing1m31.021
4Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing1m31.122
5Yuki TsunodaJPNJenzer Motorsport1m31.146
6David BeckmannDEUART Grand Prix1m31.184
7Jake HughesGBRHWA RACELAB1m31.207
8Raoul HymanGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m31.213
9Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport1m31.273
10Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix1m31.291
11Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix1m31.347
12Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix1m31.384
13Fabio SchererCHESauber Junior Team by Charouz1m31.442
14Sebastian FernandezESPCampos Racing1m31.442
15Niko KariFINTrident1m31.467
16Lirim ZendeliDEUSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m31.501
17Pedro PiquetBRATrident1m31.503
18Richard VerschoorNLDMP Motorsport1m31.508
19Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing1m31.530
20Simo LaaksonenFINMP Motorsport1m31.604
21Ye YifeiCHIHitech Grand Prix1m31.670
22Artem PetrovRUSJenzer Motorsport1m31.692
23Felipe DrugovichBRACarlin Buzz Racing1m31.704
24Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing1m31.785
25Andreas EstnerDEUJenzer Motorsport1m31.964
26Devlin DeFrancescoCAN Trident1m32.106
27Bent ViscaalNLDHWA RACELAB1m32.146
28Teppei NatoriJPNCarlin Buzz Racing1m32.415
29Keyvan AndresIRNHWA RACELAB1m32.549
30Alessio DeleddaITACampos Racing1m33.320

FIA Formula 3 Budapest Test – Day 2 Afternoon Session

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Yuki TsunodaJPNJenzer Motorsport1m32.177
2Felipe DrugovichBRACarlin Buzz Racing1m32.382
3Robert ShwartzmanRUSPREMA Racing1m32.464
4Artem PetrovRUSJenzer Motorsport1m32.520
5Jake HughesGBRHWA RACELAB1m32.547
6Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix1m32.733
7Pedro PiquetBRATrident1m32.733
8Raoul HymanGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m32.800
9Bent ViscaalNLDHWA RACELAB1m32.880
10Niko KariFINTrident1m32.905
11Andreas EstnerDEUJenzer Motorsport1m32.939
12Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing1m33.006
13Keyvan AndresIRNHWA RACELAB1m33.017
14Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport1m33.114
15Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing1m33.123
16Simo LaaksonenFINMP Motorsport1m33.195
17Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing1m33.212
18Teppei NatoriJPNCarlin Buzz Racing1m33.455
19Richard VerschoorNLDMP Motorsport1m33.827
20Lirim ZendeliDEUSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m33.849
21Devlin DeFrancescoCANTrident1m33.925
22David BeckmannDEUART Grand Prix1m33.950
23Sebastian FernandezESPCampos Racing1m33.983
24Ye YifeiCHIHitech Grand Prix1m33.990
25Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix1m34.085
26Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing1m34.193
27Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix1m34.227
28Fabio SchererCHESauber Junior Team by Charouz1m34.299
29Alessio DeleddaITACampos Racing1m34.311
30Christian LundgaardDNKART Grand Prix1m34.424
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

An NCTJ accredited Journalism Graduate covering DTM and the GP3 Series.

Related articles

Armstrong Fastest in Opening Day of Final F3...

Final FIA F3 Pre-Season Test to Take Place...

Pulcini Remains on Top in Formula 3 Testing...

Pulcini Fastest in Opening Day of Second FIA...

Christian Lundgaard Quickest on Final Day of F3...

Marcus Armstrong Fastest in Day One of Formula...

Robert Shwartzman Remains with Prema in 2019

Opinion: Why Mick Schumacher needs more than just...

Mick Schumacher Joins Ferrari Drivers Academy 2019 Line-Up

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More