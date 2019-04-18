Shwartzman Fastest on Final Day of F3 Testing at the Hungaroring

It was PREMA Racing‘s Robert Shwartzman who ended the final FIA Formula 3 pre-season test at the Hungaroring as fastest.
ART Grand Prix‘s Christian Lundgaard and Shwartzman’s PREMA team-mate Jehan Daruvala completed the top three.
Just as the cars had made it onto the track they were having to return to the pits, after Andreas Estner had stopped at Turn 9 and brought out the red flag.
The now familiar sight of Leonardo Pulcini heading the timings was once again the case half an hour into the session as the cars dipped under the 1m32s.
It was soon as though it was a qualifying session as teams switched to new slick tyres and set about putting in fastest laps.
At this stage, Shwartzman took to the top spot with Yuki Tsunoda, David Beckmann and Jake Hughes all jostling for second position.
However, no one had the speed to compete with the PREMA, before a red flag at the half way point forced the cars back into the pits after Alex Peroni stopped at Turn 10.
When they restarted, Christian Lundgaard flew to the top of timings.
Not to be out down, Shwartzman reclaimed the top spot when they entered the final hour.
The Ferrari Driver Academy member maintained his position on top with no one posing a challenge as the session came to its close.
Lundgaard in second was the only thing separating Shwartzman from his PREMA team-mates Daruvala and Marcus Armstrong ins third and fourth.
The rest of the top ten was completed by Tsunoda, Beckmann, Hughes, Raoul Hyman, Liam Lawson and Max Fewtrell.
After the hour lunch break, Tsunoda took advantage of having the track to himself to set a benchmark that remained unchallenged for the rest of the session.
Successive red flags after Sebastian Fernandez stopped at the pit lane entry and Pulcini stopped at Turn 2.
When running resumed Jenzer Motorsport dominated the afternoon and had their three drivers in the top three, with Artem Petrov and Andreas Estner behind Tsunoda as teams focused on their lap counts.
Another red flag brought a halt to the running after Jüri Vips stopped at Turn 11.
With just under fifteen minutes to go on the clock, Felipe Drugovich and Shwartzman broke into the top three.
Behind, Petrov, Hughes, Vips, Pedro Piquet, Hyman, Bent Viscaal and Niko Kari completed the top ten.
With the pre-season tests now finished, the drivers and teams will now look towards the first race of the year at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 10-12 May.
FIA Formula 3 Budapest Test – Day 2 Morning Session
|POS
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Robert Shwartzman
|RUS
|PREMA Racing
|1m30.746
|2
|Christian Lungaard
|DNK
|ART Grand Prix
|1m30.940
|3
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|PREMA Racing
|1m31.021
|4
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|PREMA Racing
|1m31.122
|5
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m31.146
|6
|David Beckmann
|DEU
|ART Grand Prix
|1m31.184
|7
|Jake Hughes
|GBR
|HWA RACELAB
|1m31.207
|8
|Raoul Hyman
|GBR
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m31.213
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|MP Motorsport
|1m31.273
|10
|Max Fewtrell
|GBR
|ART Grand Prix
|1m31.291
|11
|Jüri Vips
|EST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m31.347
|12
|Leonardo Pulcini
|ITA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m31.384
|13
|Fabio Scherer
|CHE
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m31.442
|14
|Sebastian Fernandez
|ESP
|Campos Racing
|1m31.442
|15
|Niko Kari
|FIN
|Trident
|1m31.467
|16
|Lirim Zendeli
|DEU
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m31.501
|17
|Pedro Piquet
|BRA
|Trident
|1m31.503
|18
|Richard Verschoor
|NLD
|MP Motorsport
|1m31.508
|19
|Alex Peroni
|AUS
|Campos Racing
|1m31.530
|20
|Simo Laaksonen
|FIN
|MP Motorsport
|1m31.604
|21
|Ye Yifei
|CHI
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m31.670
|22
|Artem Petrov
|RUS
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m31.692
|23
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m31.704
|24
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m31.785
|25
|Andreas Estner
|DEU
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m31.964
|26
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|CAN
|Trident
|1m32.106
|27
|Bent Viscaal
|NLD
|HWA RACELAB
|1m32.146
|28
|Teppei Natori
|JPN
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m32.415
|29
|Keyvan Andres
|IRN
|HWA RACELAB
|1m32.549
|30
|Alessio Deledda
|ITA
|Campos Racing
|1m33.320
FIA Formula 3 Budapest Test – Day 2 Afternoon Session
|POS
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m32.177
|2
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m32.382
|3
|Robert Shwartzman
|RUS
|PREMA Racing
|1m32.464
|4
|Artem Petrov
|RUS
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m32.520
|5
|Jake Hughes
|GBR
|HWA RACELAB
|1m32.547
|6
|Jüri Vips
|EST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m32.733
|7
|Pedro Piquet
|BRA
|Trident
|1m32.733
|8
|Raoul Hyman
|GBR
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m32.800
|9
|Bent Viscaal
|NLD
|HWA RACELAB
|1m32.880
|10
|Niko Kari
|FIN
|Trident
|1m32.905
|11
|Andreas Estner
|DEU
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m32.939
|12
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|PREMA Racing
|1m33.006
|13
|Keyvan Andres
|IRN
|HWA RACELAB
|1m33.017
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|MP Motorsport
|1m33.114
|15
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|PREMA Racing
|1m33.123
|16
|Simo Laaksonen
|FIN
|MP Motorsport
|1m33.195
|17
|Alex Peroni
|AUS
|Campos Racing
|1m33.212
|18
|Teppei Natori
|JPN
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m33.455
|19
|Richard Verschoor
|NLD
|MP Motorsport
|1m33.827
|20
|Lirim Zendeli
|DEU
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m33.849
|21
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|CAN
|Trident
|1m33.925
|22
|David Beckmann
|DEU
|ART Grand Prix
|1m33.950
|23
|Sebastian Fernandez
|ESP
|Campos Racing
|1m33.983
|24
|Ye Yifei
|CHI
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m33.990
|25
|Max Fewtrell
|GBR
|ART Grand Prix
|1m34.085
|26
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m34.193
|27
|Leonardo Pulcini
|ITA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m34.227
|28
|Fabio Scherer
|CHE
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m34.299
|29
|Alessio Deledda
|ITA
|Campos Racing
|1m34.311
|30
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|ART Grand Prix
|1m34.424