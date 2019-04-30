Bradley Smith will make his second wild card appearance of the season for Aprilia at the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

The British rider will line-up alongside Aleix Espargaro and Andrea Iannone at Jerez, with the team looking to find the improvements that will move them further up the grid.

Smith also competed in the season opener at Qatar and has another three wild card appearances scheduled throughout the season. He took on the role of test rider for the factory Aprilia team after losing his ride at KTM towards the end of 2018.

Speaking about the weekend, Smith said:

“I’m obviously happy to be back on the track with Aprilia for this wild card. Competing against the other riders is certainly more exciting than watching them on TV from home! We did two tests in Jerez after Qatar, managing to take a nice step forward. I hope that our help will be useful for Aleix and Andrea to have a better approach to the European races.”

The 28-year-old has spent two days testing at the newly resurfaced Spanish track for the team, whilst he will also be staying on after the race for further tests. Espargaro and Iannonne will also be taking part in the one-day test.

The action in Spain begins on Friday with the opening two free practice sessions. Qualifying One is scheduled to begin at 13:10, followed by Qualifying Two at 13:35. The race itself is due to begin at 13:00 on Sunday afternoon.