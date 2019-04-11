Stroll Hopes To Unlock More Potential From Racing Point Car In Shanghai

SportPesa Racing Point‘s Lance Stroll hopes the balance issues with the RP19 are resolved ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

The Silverstone based squad arrived into the Shanghai International Circuit hoping to continue to fight alongside some of the midfield runners after leaving Bahrain with one point courtesy of Sergio Pérez.

His team-mate Stroll on the other had a difficult race, making contact with the Rich Energy Haas of Romain Grosjean and finding it difficult to get into a rhythm in the race, resulting in a fourteenth place finish.

Stroll felt that the balance of the RP19 was one of the reasons why the team wasn’t as competitive as the likes of McLaren, Toro Rosso and Alfa Romeo. The team have looked into addressing the issue over the in-season test in Bahrain and looking to unlock more potential from the car around China.

“I not sure what to expect from this weekend in China,” admits Stroll. “I hope we can be more competitive than we were in Bahrain because it’s a different sort of track.

“There’s a nice flow with some quick corners and it’s fun to drive. It’s a very wide track in places with one of the longest straights of the year. We often see some drag races down to the final hairpin and it is probably the best overtaking opportunity of the lap.

“We struggled with the balance of the car in Bahrain and it’s something we worked to improve during the test last week. We are still learning how to maximise the current aero package, but it feels as though we are moving in the right direction. I think we can unlock more potential from the car this weekend in China.”

The 2019 Chinese Grand Prix will mark a special milestone in Formula 1 as Shanghai will host its 1000th Grand Prix in its history.

Ahead of the special milestone, Stroll talks about his memories of watching the sport as a child with his father in Canada and reflects on some of his favourite moments that has occurred out of the 999 races that have taken place in history.

“I’m proud to be on the grid for the 1000th F1 race. I’ve been watching this sport all of my life and I must have seen well over 250 races. When I was very young and living in Canada I would wake up early to watch the races in Europe at breakfast time.

“I remember supporting Michael Schumacher and I would always go to the Canadian race with my Dad each year. I think the battles between Schumacher and Alonso in 2006 are the races I remember the most.

“Of the races I’ve driven in, there’s no doubt that Baku 2017 is my favourite. It was a race with so much drama and I think it was exciting for the fans. It was just as thrilling from inside the cockpit and is definitely my Formula One highlight so far.”