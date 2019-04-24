Formula 2

Tatiana Calderón Aims To Build On From Debut F2 Weekend At ‘Very Interesting’ Baku Circuit

by Aaron Gillard
written by Aaron Gillard
Tatiana Calderon - BWT Arden - F2 Bahrain
Credit: Joe Portlock/LAT Images/FIA Formula 2

BWT Arden‘s Tatiana Calderón looks ahead to an ‘very interesting’ weekend in Azerbaijan as she hopes to build on from the last round in Bahrain in the FIA Formula 2 championship.

Calderón got her debut season of Formula 2 underway at the Sahkir International Circuit in Bahrain, where the Colombian driver performed well in the races after qualifying down in nineteenth place.

The twenty-six year old managed to perform strongly in the feature race towards a thirteenth place finish, using the alternative strategy to good effect and finishing ahead of drivers in her rookie class. In the sprint race, Calderón rounded off the weekend with a fifteenth place finish.

After a short break, Formula 2 returns around the streets of the Azerbaijan capital, where it has seen its fair share of chaotic races and results.

For the first time in her career, Calderón will tackle the Baku City Circuit and but is excited to take on the challenge of the street circuit with its variety of slow corners, twisty elements and the 2.2 kilometre straight to round off the lap.

“I’m very excited to get back to racing, and obviously Baku is a new track for me,” said Calderón

“It seems pretty challenging, with a high-speed sector three, all the technical parts in sector two and 90-degree corners at the start of the lap.

“You need good braking stability even though you’re running low downforce because of the long straight, which means set-up is always a compromise. I’m looking forward to discovering a new track, as it’s been a while since I’ve done that, and it will also be my first time with the supersoft tyre compound.

“I think it will be a very interesting weekend like we’ve seen in previous years at this track and hopefully we can build on what we did in Bahrain.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Aaron Gillard

Third year Sports Journalism Student and Writer for The Checkered Flag. Motorsport Correspondent for TCF on Formula 1, FIA Formula 2 and F1 eSports Series.

Related articles

Louis Delétraz Gets Simulator Driver Role With Rich...

Jack Aitken Aiming To Improve On From Last...

Anthoine Hubert On FIA Formula 2 Debut: ‘Much...

UNI-Virtuosi Racing’s Guanyu Zhou: Learning New Baku Street...

Raghunathan Handed Grid Penalty For Passing Chequered Flag...

Ghiotto Fights Back After Pit Stop Gamble to...

Latifi recovers from pit stop mishap to take...

Luca Ghiotto Captures First Pole Position Of Formula...

Sérgio Sette Câmara Leads DAMS 1-2 In Bahrain...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More